Lynchburg's two public high schools will hold commencement at City Stadium, Lynchburg City Schools Superintendent Crystal Edwards announced Tuesday.
This is the third time the venue for the district's two graduation ceremonies has changed since late last year, when the district announced it would hold graduation at Liberty University's Vines Center. After learning the Vines Center would be closed for roof construction and unavailable for graduation, the district moved the ceremonies back to the high school campuses.
At the Lynchburg City School Board meeting Tuesday night, Edwards said the principals of Heritage and E.C. Glass high schools, with input from the students and families of their respective schools, made the decision to hold the graduation ceremonies at City Stadium.
“The decision was based on both principals talking with their students, staff and teams, and the majority of the students and families expressed that they want to invite more family members to join in on the celebration,” Edwards said.
Heritage's graduation will be held May 31 at 9 a.m. and E.C. Glass will graduate at 6 p.m. that evening, to avoid higher temperatures in the middle of the day.
Edwards said both principals made the announcement to their school families earlier Tuesday evening.
Edwards said the arrangement with City Stadium has been finalized and the school district will not be charged to use the venue. The district will have to fund decorations and other accommodations, as it would if the ceremonies were held at the schools.
If weather is an issue, the ceremonies will be held at the respective high schools. Students will receive a limited number of “weather tickets” to be used in that case, and students will be notified 24 hours prior to the ceremony if the location is changing, and that decision will be based on the forecast for that day, the principals said.
