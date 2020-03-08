The Lynchburg City School Board made moves toward improving school resources at its meeting on March 3.
The school board approved a $71,000 capital improvement project and moved forward in the process to replace 17-year-old textbooks.
In November 2019, the school board approved the use of funds for school revitalization projects and set aside $150,000 for window blind replacements at various schools.
Deputy Superintendent Ben Copeland said at last week's meeting that Bedford Hills, Perrymont and Dearington elementary schools and Dunbar Middle School will be the first to receive new blinds. Lynchburg's Office of Procurement and Purchasing received five bids on the project, and the school administration recommended the lowest viable bid of $71,000 from Davis Frost, Inc.
The school board unanimously voted to move the project forward with that company.
Copeland said the administration will use the remaining $79,000 to replace blinds in other schools.
The school board also received information on the adoption of new English textbooks for grades K-12.
According to Tommy Coleman, director of curriculum and instruction for the district, the Virginia Department of Education revises the English Standards of Learning every seven years.
Coleman said English and reading teachers, administration, parents and community members were involved in the textbook review process and have recommended the adoption and purchase of two books to the curriculum and instruction department for adoption and purchase.
Allison Jordan, an instructional supervisor for the district, said English textbooks for grades six through 12 have not been replaced in 17 years, so she is excited for the new resource.
“They are colorful and they are engaging. They make young adults – middle schoolers – want to read,” Jordan said.
The school board will vote on the adoption of the new textbooks at its next regular meeting on April 7.
Lynchburg City Schools Superintendent Crystal Edwards is scheduled to present the proposed 2021 school budget to the school board during its March 17 work session. Following the work session, there will be a public hearing for members of the community to share their comments and feedback on the proposed budget.
Edwards is scheduled to present the proposed budget to the Lynchburg City Council on March 24.
The city council's public hearing on its budget for the 2021 fiscal year is scheduled for March 31.
