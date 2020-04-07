After a years-long push from citizens and months of discussion, the Lynchburg City School Board voted 7-2 in favor of amending the division’s volunteer policy.
The previous language in the policy automatically disqualified volunteer applicants who had been convicted of a felony. Superintendent Crystal Edwards said of the volunteer applicants for the 2019-20 school year, 22 were automatically disqualified because of their prior felony convictions.
The revised policy, which was approved at the board’s virtual meeting Tuesday, says “Anyone convicted of a felony offense or a misdemeanor may be disqualified depending upon the nature of the offense and/or volunteer activity.”
LCS volunteers must pass a background check in order to supervise children other than their own during the school day and at school-related activities, such as chaperoning field trips or monitoring bus rides. LCS visitors do not need to pass a background check to attend school activities for general activities with their child.
At the Feb. 4 board meeting, Edwards presented an application process to the board that includes a series of questions and scenarios designed to get more information about an applicant’s offense before he or she is granted an interview. Edwards’ proposal used a flow-chart type tool in which the applicant would move closer to or further away from the volunteer status depending on various characteristics of their past convictions, such as whether the applicant violated parole. The applicant still would have the opportunity to share their story in an interview.
During the Aug. 19, 2019, school board work session, the Equity Task Force recommended the board modify the existing policy. The Equity Task Force is an advisory committee to the board that was established to assist with the evaluation of equitable practices within LCS. The task force felt the student population would benefit from being served by diverse populations and this policy was unfair to some groups. The board voted 6-3 at its Dec. 17 work session in favor of revising the policy.
At Tuesday’s meeting, board chairwoman Susan Morrison expressed her concern that the interview process was putting too much work on the division’s administration and staff, and parents were not being adequately included in the conversation regarding volunteers who would be interacting with their children in the schools. Morrison said there are other opportunities to volunteer in the community with activities to which parents choose to send their students.
Morrison and board member Sharon Carter voted against the policy change.
Board member Robert Brennan said he has been interested in the revision of the volunteer policy since his time on the Equity Task Force in 2017. He said the revised policy and new interview and application process is “way ahead of other districts” in Virginia that do not screen volunteers on a case-by-case basis.
Board member Michael Nilles said he feels “safety of the kids is paramount,” and he is confident in the direction of the policy revision.
Comments from members of the public at Tuesday’s meeting supported the policy revision. Members of the public who wished to address the board during its virtual meeting were able to email or call the board prior to the meeting, Emails were read aloud by board member James Coleman and phone call messages were played at the meeting.
The next school board work session is scheduled for April 21 at 5 p.m. The work session will be broadcast live on YouTube.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.