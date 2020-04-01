The Lynchburg City School Board unanimously approved the superintendent’s proposed budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year during its Tuesday work session.
The approved budget totals more than $102 million and, for the fourth consecutive year, asks for flat funding of just over $42 million from Lynchburg City Council.
Superintendent Crystal Edwards was scheduled to present the proposed budget to the school board at its March 17 work session, but that meeting was rescheduled to March 31 as the division was working to prepare for the closure of schools due to the novel coronavirus.
Edwards said the budget was mostly completed before the pandemic began and may need to be revised depending on the lasting effects of closing schools through the end of the school year.
The new budget represents a 3% increase, or roughly $3.2 million, from the 2019-2020 budget. The 2020-21 approved budget projects the division will receive just under $58 million in state funding, $460,000 in federal funding and flat funding of over $42 million from the city.
This approved budget includes a 2% salary increase from the state for positions funded under the state’s Standard of Quality. Edwards said not every position in LCS is SOQ-funded, including elementary school assistant principals and classified staff positions. SOQ-funded positions include positions tied to instruction, Edward said. LCS has budgeted to match the 2% salary increase for those non-SOQ-funded positions with funding from the city.
In an attempt to decrease counselor loads, an additional school counselor was added at R.S. Payne Elementary School. Edwards said R.S. Payne and Sandusky Middle School have more than 500 students each, but R.S. Payne currently has only one counselor and Sandusky has two. Edwards said the division is aiming for a ratio of one counselor for every 325 students.
Additional funding was also available for expanding the division’s pre-K programs to provide access for 3- and 4-year-old children, Edwards said. This budget allows for two new pre-K classes, including two teachers and two assistants, to be added at Perrymont Elementary School.
More personnel additions include a part-time athletic trainer at E.C. Glass High School, an elementary school teacher at Sheffield Elementary School, an educational interpreter, two elementary school behavioral coaches and a social worker for the division.
The budget also proposes making salary adjustments for middle school principals. Edwards said middle school principals currently are on the same pay table, so the administration felt making a monetary distinction would make the middle school position more attractive.
In addition to salary increases, the 2020-21 budget also allows the division to institute a tuition assistance program for all staff. The program would encourage teachers and staff to continue their professional development by alleviating some of the financial strain, Edwards said.
“That to me is huge,” board Chairwoman Susan Morrison said of the tuition assistance program, which could also make the division more competitive when it comes to the recruitment and retention of teachers and staff. Edwards said the funds set aside in this budget are not significant, but she hopes that fund will grow over the next several years.
Edwards said the division held a public hearing in the fall regarding the budget and heard parents and students wanted additional student slots at the Central Virginia Governor’s School.
For the 2019-20 school year, LCS had 21 slots. This budget allows for two additional 11th grade slots, which will become two 12th graders and two 11th graders in the 2021-22 school year. Central Virginia Governor’s School costs $4,700 per student per year.
Board member Robert Brennan said he knows the additional slots will be appreciated by the parents and students in the division.
In an attempt to follow social distancing guidelines, three board members participated in the work session via Zoom, a video-conferencing platform, and the five board members and LCS administrative staff who attended the work session in person were seated more than six feet from one another.
The next step in the budget process is for Edwards to present the approved budget to the city council. Edwards said she is working with the council now to reschedule a time to do so. The next school board meeting is scheduled for April 7 at 5 p.m.
