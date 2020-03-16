LCA vs. E.C. Glass 01

Liberty Christian Academy guard Jalen Leftwich powers through E.C. Glass defense to make a basket on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at E.C. Glass High School.

 Emily Elconin/The News & Advance

Liberty Christian Academy announced it will close through March 27, due to concerns regarding COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

According to a message from LCA’s Head of Schools John Patterson, K-12 students will not be required to make up academic hours missed March 23-27.

The announcement comes days after Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all Virginia K-12 schools to close for a minimum of two weeks, through March 27.

Patterson's message came Monday, when students were out of school for LCA’s spring break — March 13-22. Students were set to return to school on March 23.

“We are tracking this situation and understand its fluidity,” Patterson said. “In anticipation of needing a longer delay, the leadership team at LCA has been meeting to plan for a distance learning option.”

Patterson said the LCA Early Learning Center, a preschool with over 300 students ages 2-5, will open as normal on Wednesday, March 18. Patterson urged families not to send their children to the ELC if they have cold or flu-like symptoms.

Jamey Cross covers education. Reach her at (434) 385-5532.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments