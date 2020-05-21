Weather Alert

...PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN TO MAINTAIN THREAT OF FLOODING... .A SLOW MOVING CLOSED LOW PRESSURE CENTER OVER THE TENNESSEE VALLEY WILL CONTINUE TO PRODUCE A STRONG SOUTHEAST FLOW OF MOISTURE INTO THE AREA THROUGH THIS EVENING. THIS WILL RESULT IN A PROLONGED PERIOD OF RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF CENTRAL VIRGINIA, SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA, AND WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA, AMHERST AND CAMPBELL. IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA, BEDFORD. IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA, ALLEGHANY VA, BATH, BOTETOURT, AND ROCKBRIDGE. * THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * EXPECT PERIODS OF RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES POSSIBLE WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. * FLASH FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE IN AREAS OF HEAVY RAINFALL, ESPECIALLY IN STEEP MOUNTAINOUS TERRAIN. CREEKS, STREAMS, RIVERS, AND LOW-LYING NORMALLY FLOOD PRONE AREAS WILL BE SUBJECT TO FLOODING. LANDSLIDE POTENTIAL IS INCREASED, ESPECIALLY IN LOCATIONS WITH MORE THAN FIVE INCHES OF RAIN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. REMEMBER...TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&