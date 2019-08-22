A lawsuit against Centra Health involving a January 2016 shooting that paralyzed a man seeking psychiatric care has moved to federal court.
Ruth Ann Warner first filed suit in Lynchburg Circuit Court against Centra, an architectural firm that designed one of its facilities and the state in August 2017 on behalf of her son, Jonathan Warner. She filed other accompanying lawsuits later on, but withdrew all of them in late April.
One of her attorneys, Paul Valois, said the new suit, filed in the U.S. District Court in Lynchburg, consolidates Jonathan Warner’s claims and now includes federal civil rights claims. The federal case drops Virginia from the list of named defendants, keeps Centra and its architectural firm and adds several individuals who had contact with Warner the night he was shot.
Centra hasn’t been served with the lawsuit but received a courtesy copy of the filing, according to Centra spokesperson Diane Ludwig. She didn’t offer any comment on the lawsuit itself, though the health care system has refuted claims in the previous suits.
Warner went to the emergency department at Lynchburg General Hospital seeking treatment for psychosis at around 9 p.m. January 10, 2016. There, he was evaluated by a counselor and recommended for an emergency custody order, which allows law enforcement to take someone to a mental health facility, potentially against that person’s will.
In the lawsuit, attorneys for Warner said Centra was trying “to steer business to its new PEC,” referring to the now-closed Psychiatric Emergency Center next to the emergency department. The suit claims Centra employees didn’t execute the ECO and tried to “have Jonathan ‘voluntarily’ admit himself to the PEC” since it only accepts patients who’ve come there voluntarily and didn’t allow patients under an ECO.
A law enforcement investigation of the shooting from 2016, which concluded no criminal charges were appropriate, stated Warner asked to be transferred to the PEC and went there voluntarily.
Centra security guards then escorted him to the PEC, where Warner, “whose symptoms of psychosis had worsened over the six hours he spent in the ER without treatment, began to panic,” the lawsuit states. He called for security officer Wesley Gillespie, who was also a special conservator of the peace and was carrying a pistol, Taser and pepper spray with him that night.
The two spoke about religion, which “only exacerbated Jonathan’s symptoms” and “ran afoul of central tenets of crisis intervention training,” the suit states. Gillespie executed ECOs on the hospital’s grounds, but hadn’t received CIT training, according to the suit.
A nurse at the PEC began to anticipate an emergency and sought out medication for Warner, but couldn’t get it, according to information from the suit and the 2016 investigation. In the meantime, the suit states Gillespie was trying to get Warner to sign a “’voluntary’ admission form.”
Warner then started pacing and, when confronted by Gillespie, “snapped” and entered “a fully psychotic state which caused him to be unable to control his actions and/or to distinguish right from wrong,” according to the suit.
Warner took Gillespie’s Taser, fired it at another Centra worker, and the three entered into a scramble that left Warner with four gunshot wounds. Then-Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Doucette found Gillespie acted in self-defense: Warner pointed the Taser at him and continues to struggle toward Gillespie after being shot the first, second and third time.
As the result of the final shot, which severed his spinal column, Warner is paralyzed from the chest down and “continues to suffer severe damages,” the suit states.
No dollar amount is specified in the new suit. It asks for damages that’d be decided by a jury on eight counts.
Among those is a claim Warner was denied due process because no one served the ECO on him and a claim Warner was unlawfully detained while being escorted to the PEC after the ECO had been issued.
The state lawsuits were dropped following a legal battle last fall over what documents and emails were privileged to Centra, meaning they wouldn’t be introduced in the case.
Within those documents, some of which were included in lawsuit filings in Lynchburg Circuit Court, are concerns about the PEC’s security leveled months before it opened.
A leader of the Lynchburg-Central Virginia Crisis Intervention Team recommended a storage area for guns to be separated from where patients are in a storage area and that “all security and police officers associated with this facility” should have a specific regimen of training, including CIT training.
Another email recommends various structural adaptations for security reasons. In it, then-CIT Coordinator Tim Paul wrote what Valois called an “eerie prescient” notion:
“In considering the physical layout of the assessment center further, I keep returning to thoughts of a “worst case scenario” in which a patient obtains an officer’s gun, or is so violent that he/she cannot be physically controlled by security/police present,” Paul wrote.
The suit claims Centra didn’t follow any of those suggestions and had no firearm policy for the PEC when it opened.
Since the civil case was filed on Aug. 15, the plaintiffs have 90 days to serve a copy to each defendant.