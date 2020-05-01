A woman who filed a lawsuit last year against Centra Health's former CEO alleging sexual misconduct voluntarily dropped her case.
In the lawsuit, filed in March of last year, Stephanie Hale claimed E. W. Tibbs sent her suggestive emails and assaulted her in March 2017, a month after she was fired. She demanded $10 million in damages.
Tibbs resigned as Centra's CEO in October 2018. At the time, Centra said he wasn't forced out of his position. Besides Tibbs, Hale named Centra and several unnamed defendants who worked for the healthcare provider.
Centra conducted an internal investigation through an unnamed "independent third party" after the suit was filed and reported investigators found no evidence anyone at Centra "was aware of any interactions between Mr. Tibbs and Stephanie Hale," and found no evidence Tibbs behaved inappropriately with any other Centra employee.
Court records indicate the case was dismissed April 13, after Hale filed a motion to do so.
Paul Valois, Hale's attorney, said he couldn't comment on the case when asked about it.
The case was dismissed with prejudice, which means it can't be brought before the court again.
