A former manager with Centra Health filed suit against the health care provider Tuesday, claiming she was fired in retaliation for alerting regulatory agencies to violations of federal emergency medical treatment law.
Kimberly Hartman was the manager of Centra’s Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Unit within Virginia Baptist Hospital from 2014 until she was terminated June 6, 2019. Her termination, which occurred days after raising an issue with admissions to her unit, was sent as an email from Centra that’s attached as an exhibit to her lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia.
In the suit, she names Centra and three specific Centra employees, and demands $9 million in relief on top of unquantified demands for other damages and costs.
Centra spokesperson Diane Ludwig said Wednesday the provider is aware of the case but hasn’t been served with court documents. Once served, Centra must either file an answer to Hartman’s complaint or a legal motion. Ludwig said Centra has no comment on the case because it’s pending litigation.
On June 1, Hartman noticed in unit records that two children had been denied transfer to the Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Unit, which treats children experiencing behavioral or emotional health emergencies, according to the suit.
The two children had been denied because they had autism and lived outside the Lynchburg area, Hartman contends, which violates the federal Emergency Medical Treatment & Labor Act (EMTALA). That law enshrines access to emergency services regardless of someone’s ability to pay.
Hartman sent an email to Centra mental health and psychiatry officials on June 2 — the day after discovering the violations — and called for a meeting the following week to address the denials, according to the suit.
Immediately after that June 5 meeting, she attended another meeting with those mental health officials, discussing the email she sent out and calling it “manic and pressured,” the lawsuit states. Hartman said she “would not participate in a cover-up of the EMTALA violations and that she wanted a representative of the human resources department to attend the meeting,” her complaint continues.
She was ordered to leave the hospital and barred from her unit that day, and was sent an email stating she was fired the following day, according to documents accompanying her lawsuit.
Hartman sent emails to state and federal regulatory agencies on June 29 alerting them to the issue.
According to a report from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), inspectors from the Virginia Department of Health visited Centra several times over the following month, finding Hartman’s claims about the two children to be true. The inspectors also found that the reasons for denying those children were later changed after Hartman brought her concerns to the fore.
CMS gave Centra notice of the violations in the fall and required Centra to return proof it corrected them or else face being removed from the Medicare program. Financial statements from Centra show it’s received more than half its gross patient revenue from Medicare in recent years.
In the correction plan Centra sent to CMS, the provider stated the violations “resulted from intake staff’s confusion regarding the admission/exclusion criteria.” It revised its admissions criteria and educated psychiatric emergency staff on them, and held that “it was not against Hospital policy or procedure to update call logs when errors and/or incomplete information were detected” in regard to the reasons for denying admission to the two children in question being changed.
In addition to claiming she was fired in retaliation for bringing up the EMTALA concerns, Hartman brings up a number of other complaints about Centra in her lawsuit.
She claimed she was harassed when security guards pounded on her door the day she was fired, demanding back “Centra property” that she returned in a different way.
Hartman was banned at the end of 2019 from Centra facilities unless she or an immediate family member needs emergency care, according to a letter attached to her lawsuit as evidence of alleged defamation. The letter states she’d been showing “aggressive and threatening behavior” to staff members and recorded interactions, which is against Centra policy.
