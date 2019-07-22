The right lane of traffic on Lakeside Drive near the Volvo of Lynchburg and Billy Craft Jeep dealerships is closed so crews can repair a water main break, according to the Lynchburg Dept. of Water Resources.
"A limited number of businesses are without water; however, the City is still assessing the situation. Motorists are asked to use caution, drive at a reduced speed & be aware of crews working in the area," the city said in a news release.
People experiencing low flow or water-service disruption can call the water resources department at (434) 455-4250.