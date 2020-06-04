One lane will be closed in each direction at the Rivermont Avenue bridge beginning Tuesday and lasting through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, weather permitting. 

The closures will take place to allow for maintenance and drain cleaning on the bridge. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone, be alert for traffic patterns and obey temporary traffic control signs, according to a release from the city of Lynchburg. 

Ben Cates covers high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5527. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments