During the coronavirus pandemic closure of Franklin and Bedford county schools, Lake Christian Ministries will remain committed to serving eligible neighbors in need with the following food assistance procedure, according to a news release.
LCM will provide "drive through" food assistance service from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays. During this time, clients can drive into the LCM parking lot and follow traffic directions to receive curbside food assistance. LCM clients are eligible for food assistance once each month.
In addition to Monday food assistance, LCM will provide Easter dinner food boxes from 8 a.m. to noon April 4 for eligible clients.
Both the Monday food service and Easter dinner distribution will be conducted in the LCM parking lot located at 13157 Old Moneta Road, Moneta.
“In an effort to keep LCM clients and volunteers healthy and safe, the LCM building will be closed to clients until the public schools in Bedford and Franklin counties re-open. Until further notice, all other LCM services—clothing, warehouse, financial aid, and New Tomorrows services—are suspended,” the release said.
Jane Winters, LCM executive director, said demand for food assistance will be high on Monday service days and she asks for anyone receiving services to be patient and kind as volunteers address the new emergency assistance plan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.