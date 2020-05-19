Kissed Cupcakes — a cake, cookie and cupcake bakery — has opened up a brick-and-mortar location at 1040 Gables Drive, Unit 106, in front of The Gables of Jefferson Commons in Forest.
The business had been located at a 600-square-foot location on Timberlake Road for the past five years but is now a 1,400-square-foot walk-in bakery offering sweet treats to-go instead of just custom made pre-orders.
“It was always my dream as a little girl to open my own bakery,” owner Robin Litz said. “I took my first cooking class when I was five years old and I was hooked.”
She started the business out of her home in 2011 and has expanded it over time because of demand. She now has seven employees and sells cakes, cupcakes, cookies, cake pops, Amish bread and chocolate-covered peanut butter eggs.
The cupcakes sell for about $3 each.
Litz opened the Forest bakery in the middle of March and although the coronavirus was just hitting the area, she said her loyal customers have continued to show support.
In the future, she plans to offer a coffee bar with tea, scones, and breakfast muffins. She also hopes to eventually use the space for birthday parties, tea parties and cake and cookie decorating classes.
