A 19-year-old Hardy woman was killed Wednesday after a head-on collision in Bedford County, police said.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at 3:14 p.m. on Virginia 619 in western Bedford County, about a third of a mile west of Pedigo Road, according to a Friday news release from the Virginia State Police.

Police said the woman was driving east in a 2005 Nissan Altima when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2001 Daewoo Leganza traveling in the opposite direction.

Police identified her as Kendra C. Shepherd, of Hardy. Shepherd, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where she later died.

The driver of the Daewoo, identified as Amoni M. Logan, 18, of Goodview, was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Logan was wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation into the wreck is ongoing.

Richard Chumney covers breaking news and public safety for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5547. 

