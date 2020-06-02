A Harrisonburg woman died on the James River near Balcony Falls on Sunday after her kayak overturned.
Holly Padgett, 29, was one of several people whose kayak overturned on the river, by the western edge of Amherst and Bedford counties, according to Conservation Police Officer Stephen Ritchie, with the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
He said the kayaks overturned at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday and six to seven boats were recovered. All of the other kayakers, not all of them in the same group, were rescued without injury.
Ritchie said Monday that Padgett appeared to have drowned, but hadn’t yet heard back from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on the official cause of her death. He said a few witnesses saw her go under around the falls and tried to give her CPR for about 30 minutes before swiftwater rescue responders got to her.
Once they did, Ritchie said they took her to the boat landing and handed her off to an ambulance, but she died despite attempts to resuscitate her.
Padgett had a life jacket with her but was not wearing it, he said. He was unsure about whether the other kayakers had life jackets on or near them.
Water levels on Sunday were above average but not quite at flood level, Ritchie said, which created a “perfect storm” of fast rapids with powerful force and exposed rock.
“Balcony’s kind of tricky — with any rapids in the river you reach a point where the water kind of hits a sweet spot of being really dangerous,” he said.
He said anyone looking to go out on the river should be wearing a life jacket, especially when the water is high.
