RUSTBURG -- A man was found guilty Thursday of voluntary manslaughter from shooting a man on Christmas Day in Campbell County.
Michael Lee Langford, 41, made a case of self-defense in the shooting of 46-year-old Carlton Rosser Stratton that night.
Langford shot Stratton three times after he said Stratton swung at him when he answered the door at 40 Cog Lane, which is near Campbell Avenue and Lynchburg city limits. Stratton was hit in the wrist and twice in the chest, with one bullet passing through his hand.
A witness said Stratton appeared to be high on methamphetamine at the time, and meth was found in his blood in an autopsy. Langford also admitted to using meth.
The jury deliberated for about two and a half hours late Wednesday and Thursday morning, finding Langford guilty of a charge downgraded from second-degree murder. The jury found him not guilty of using a firearm in commission or a murder.
Family members briefly testified to Stratton and Langford's character during the sentencing phase of the trial Thursday morning.
Stratton had numerous tattoos signifying a connection the the Aryan Brotherhood, including "White Power" on his chest above a swastika and iron cross and next to a Confederate flag. Another tattoo on his arm read "100% Peckerwood," referencing what an expert witness said is a sub-gang within the Aryan Brotherhood.
Stratton's family member said he got those tattoos while in prison for protection and insisted he had a "heart of gold."
The jury will deliberate on what sentence to recommend for Langford.