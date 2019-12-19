RUSTBURG -- A Lynchburg man was acquitted of two felonies at the close of a Thursday jury trial in Campbell Circuit Court.

Jeremy Wooldridge, 31, was charged in February with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child he had a custodial or supervisory relationship with.

At the time, he was put on administrative leave from his position as a literacy teacher at Sandusky Elementary School in Lynchburg, pending the outcome of an investigation by law enforcement.

The News & Advance received no update from Lynchburg City Schools Thursday about his employment, but Wooldridge said at his trial he had been working for a construction company, and former colleagues testified he had an "abrupt departure" from the school.

Following a full day's worth of testimony, the jury -- made up of three women and nine men -- found him not guilty on both counts after about 20 minutes of deliberation.

Rachel Mahoney covers courts for The News & Advance.

