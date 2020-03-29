» George and Rosemary Dawson Inn's front entrance, under the awning

Drop-off bins materials donations and masks have been set up at the following Centra locations:

Making the masks

Centra Health has received requests for patterns to make mask to aid in preventing the spread of coronavirus. Below is a set of instructions to sew the masks.

FACEMASK PATTERN

1. Create a template using cardboard or poster board, measuring 9 ½ inches by 15 ½ inches

2. Cut rectangles out of 100% cotton.

3. Fold the rectangle in half, like a book, with the right sides together. Sew the edges, leaving an opening of about two inches. Trim corners.

4. Flip inside out and iron.

5. Sew the small opening shut.

6. Create two horizontal pleats and pin them. The mask should measure about four inches from top to bottom.

7. Cut five inches of thin elastic, one for each side.

8. Attach small elastic to top and bottom of each side.

For a tutorial video, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=WejeaPCwrFI