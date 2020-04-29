The long-awaited project to replace Rustburg Middle School took a step forward after a joint committee of Campbell County supervisors and school board members met Monday.
The committee recommended the fast track option for the solicitation, design and build for a new middle school.
The recommendation will move to the Campbell County Board of Supervisors on May 5 for approval.
Deputy County Administrator Clif Tweedy called it an “aggressive timeline,” with the goal of beginning construction in mid-February 2021 and completing construction by July of 2022.
The recommended plan, a solicited Public-Private Partnership Act proposal, would allow the county to negotiate the price of the build and work closely with the firms selected for the design and build process.
With the current facility more than 100 years old, a new Rustburg Middle School would be the first new secondary school in the county in more than 40 years.
The joint committee will next meet May 18.
