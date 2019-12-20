With more than 3,500 patients in Campbell and Bedford County each, the Johnson Health Center now is providing transportation to and from medical appointments for those living in each area.
Transportation services for the clinic, which has locations on Federal Street in Lynchburg, in Madison Heights on Elon Road, in Bedford on Blue Ridge Avenue and in Rustburg on Village Highway, began in 2017 and initially were only available to residents of Amherst County and Lynchburg.
Johnson Health Center is a Federally Qualified Health Center with locations in Amherst, Campbell and Bedford counties as well as the city of Lynchburg. Services provided include primary care for adults and children, behavioral health, OBGYN, dental, two on-site pharmacies and transportation.
With the addition of a second transportation van, which was added in fall 2018, JHC is now able to expand those transportation services to reach more patients of JHC.
“We had looked at this a few years back and transportation has always been identified as one of the areas of need and is considered one of the main barriers to care,” CEO Gary Campbell said.
He said the vans have shown great success since they’ve begun running and every patient who uses it has kept their appointments 100 percent of the time.
Michael Sale, patient transportation coordinator for JHC, said there have been situations when patients from Bedford and Campbell counties have called the clinic wanting to use the transportation service but didn’t realize it was only offered at that time in Amherst County and Lynchburg.
“There were some people left out and it's good we could get a second van to take care of those people as well,” he said.
He said a second driver was hired in September to handle Campbell and Bedford counties. That driver began picking up patients in mid-October.
Johnson Health Center received a $35,000 grant from Centra Health earlier this year, which provided the means to purchase a second transportation van. The expansion of transportation services is projected to increase patient visits and decrease no-show rates. Since 2017, Johnson Health Center has provided over 1,200 rides to Johnson Health Center patients.
Though Bedford Ride provides non-emergency medical transportation to Bedford residents over age 18 to Lynchburg, Bedford, Appomattox, Campbell and Amherst counties and sometimes even Salem and Roanoke, more transportation services are needed, Campbell said in an earlier article in The News and Advance.
In this year alone, JHC has served 25,000 people in its service area, and Campbell wants the transportation service to connect with those patients who are having a hard time getting to their appointments.
Sale said the transportation is of no charge to patients and he doesn’t want them to think of it as a last resort.
He said there are many older patients who ask their children or grandchildren to take them to appointments and he hopes this will help some of those situations.
The van, which seats 11 people, runs five days a week but has not yet been filled to its capacity, so Campbell hopes more residents who need the service reach out and schedule a ride.
He said the ideal way for someone to coordinate a pick-up is to do it at the time they make the appointment.
“This is really just another area we’re trying to meet the needs of the community and getting patients into their appointments so they can keep their appointments and continue to get the care that they want and need,” he said.
