Christina Delzingaro first fell in love with the house she shares with her husband, Lawrence Lacina, when she was a student at Randolph-Macon Woman’s College in 1980.
That house on Madison Street in Garland Hill looked like a jewel box to her.
Decades later, in 2009, Delzingaro and her husband visited the Hill City and decided to partake in a historic walking tour of Garland Hill. And that little jewel box that intrigued her as a college student was for sale.
The timing, though, simply wasn’t right for the Richmond couple.
“We had no intention of moving at that time,” she said. “A couple years later, Larry said, ‘I want to retire and I want to retire to Blue Ridge,’ and I said, ‘What about Lynchburg?’ and he said, 'That’s not quite the Blue Ridge, but still beautiful.’”
So the couple went online to explore the possibility of moving to the Hill City. Delzingaro’s jewel box still was for sale — it had been on the market for more than two years. In 2012, she got her dream home.
“It’s like one of those ‘meant to be’ things,” she said. “... It was kind of waiting for us to find it again.”
***
At 2,612 square feet, Delzingaro’s jewel box is one of the smaller homes on the block. It was built in 1900 for William H. Steptoe, proprietor of the Bouquet Cigar Company.
“Steptoe purchased this property from A.H. Burroughs with the proviso that the existing tenement be replaced by a single dwelling to be used as a residence to enhance the value of Burroughs’ neighboring property,” according to information on the Garland Hill Historic District website.
Burroughs’ grand brick mansion burned down in 2006. Its carriage house, which rivals Delzingaro’s house in size, still stands.
The Steptoe house is believed to be designed by architect Edward Frye. There isn’t documentation to that effect but it closely mirrors a known Frye design nearby.
“In what other city do people know who the architect of their house is?” she said. “I think it says something special about Lynchburg that we value our architecture so much that we know who our architects are for our houses.”
Steptoe lived in his newly constructed home with his wife, Carrie Gordon Steptoe, and a paid servant, Lillie Jones. The couple had no children.
The house was built to “show his status in the tobacco world that he was up-and-coming,” Delzingaro said. “He didn’t have a lot of money but he wanted to show status. He lost this house within about 15 years.”
By 1914, the house became the property of First National Bank of Lynchburg.
The 1920 census showed the Steptoe family living in a rental property at 923 Court Street, with Steptoe’s occupation listed as a jeweler. Ten years later, the census showed Steptoe renting a unit in the Burroughs house — right next door to the one he had built.
Delzingaro hasn’t been able to find out what happened to the cigar company or why Steptoe became a jeweler.
“I do feel a little protective of William Steptoe,” she said. “He was about 35 when he built this house — at the height of his career. … You know, I’m probably projecting all over the place. Maybe he hated it. Maybe he was glad to be out, but I can’t imagine that.”
As for the house, the bank sold the property to Richard Yates, the president of Blue Ridge Lumber. But Yates didn’t live there, instead choosing to live down the street in a simpler home and renting out the jewel box.
Yates sold the house to William Wilson Jr., a lawyer who served as chairman of Lynchburg National Bank. After Wilson died in 1933, the house was transferred to a trust, which is when Delzingaro believes it served as a boarding house.
“Upstairs in the bedrooms, each bedroom is plumbed for a sink,” Delzingaro said. “It's been cut off and stubbed, but there’s pipes that come into each of the bedrooms for a sink.”
The house changed hands in 1942 to Virginia Lee, a widow who took in lodgers. She sold the house in 1953 to Sadie Jones, parish secretary for St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. And Jones sold it in 1968 to James and Viola Stanley; James worked at the city filtration plant and Viola worked as a nurse at Memorial Hospital.
The property changed hands again in 1994 to Margaret Rose.
“When Margaret Rose bought the house, it was in pretty rough condition and she did an extensive renovation,” Delzingaro said. “What’s great is that even during all that — some houses just change hands once or twice but this has changed hands a lot and had borders here — and even with that they made very few changes.”
Rose sold the house in 2003 to Wayne and Amy Brown, who installed the diamond stained glass panels, renovated the kitchen and added a deck.
“Folks here always assume that we had to totally renovate the house, that things were falling down but this house is in really great shape,” she said.
The property sold again in 2008 to Gary and Nettie Koepenick before Delzingaro and her husband purchased it in 2012.
***
While a modern addition to the front of the 119-year-old house, the diamond-patterned stained glass completes the jewel box look.
“... I can’t imagine the house without them,” Delzingaro said. “The color is just right.”
The house was white when the couple purchased it. She wanted to paint it navy blue, but her husband talked her into periwinkle.
“The periwinkle is a really happy color,” she said. “It makes me smile and it shows off the stained glass.”
The entryway features a chandelier Delzingaro inherited from her grandmother. Her childhood memories had inflated its size but when it was installed, she realized it fit her home perfectly.
The ceilings are high and the rooms flood with natural light in morning and evening.
“The way the light goes through this house is just extraordinary,” she said. “I’ve never been in a house that had that — literally a golden glow at sunrise and sunset.”
Delzingaro said all the woodwork in the house is original, from the dental molding to the garlands gracing the dining room fireplace. The house has sconce light fixtures, a throwback to the days when it was lit by gas.
Two columns frame the glass pocket doors that separate the sitting room and the formal entryway.
“I actually got these at a yard sale in the 1980s here on the street,” Delzingaro said. “Legend is they were at Virginia Baptist Hospital on the exterior and during the renovation in the early '80s, they were removed. … They were made at Glamorgan [Pipe].”
A couple of palladian windows Delzingaro purchased serve as decoration, along with two small leaded-glass windows from a since-demolished apartment building on Rivermont Avenue.
The yellow pine hardwood floor consists of thin planked wood, which demonstrated for visitors at the turn of the century that the homeowner had some money.
Built for the servant, the original kitchen was about half its current size. It was built out in the 1980s; even so, it is small compared to modern day counterparts.
The house features a tiny turret in the master bedroom, so small it barely makes a bulge on the side of the house. The turret was further chopped up inside when a closet was installed in the master bedroom.
“It’s not even big enough for a bench seat,” Delzingaro said.
Delzingaro’s home office is where the Steptoe’s maid once resided. The sitting porch, with a great view all the way into Madison Heights, was enclosed into a sunroom. That is where Delzingaro hooks rugs.
Delzingaro remembers the first few months after the couple moved in, she would notice a golden light across the river in Madison Heights every evening.
“I kept trying to figure out what that light was. A church? Was it something at the training center? It was only there at night and it was just this really pretty gold color, not like all the other lights,” she said. “For about six months, I was trying to figure out what it was and finally, I pull out the binoculars and looked. That beautiful golden light is actually the golden arches of McDonald’s in Madison Heights.”
Delzingaro said the couple looked at another house, 1 Easton Street, before they purchased the jewel box but she could not imagine her furniture inside that home. As soon as Delzingaro and her husband walked in the Madison Street home, she knew exactly how the furniture would fit. She later learned the Easton Street house was Frye’s own home.
“This is the right house for us and even though it’s just my husband and I and our dogs that live here, we use every inch of this house,” she said. “We are in every room every single day and that tells me it’s the right size house.”
Delzingaro noted how older homes deteriorate quickly when they are vacant for even a short period of time.
“I do take it seriously living here and maintaining this house,” she said. “It is a joy, of course, because it’s a beautiful house and I love living here but it also feels like a responsibility.”
The sense of permanence that comes with old houses has always been a draw for Delzingaro.
“My sister moves around a lot and she sells all her furniture and buys new when she gets the new place but I have had my furniture for a very long time and it always goes in the same place. That ginger jar goes on that table …” she said. “That sense of permanence is important to me and old houses have that.”
Because of the work Delzingaro does — she is CEO of the Free Clinic of Central Virginia — she enjoys a diverse neighborhood. Some of the homes in the neighborhood are small rental properties and others are grand mansions.
“There are people who have lived here for a very long time,” she said. “There are a couple families that are brand new to the neighborhood. It’s a really diverse neighborhood. There’s really a sense of place in this neighborhood.”
Photos: 'Jewel box' home was meant to be for Lynchburg couple
Christina Delzingaro first fell in love with the house she shares with her husband, Lawrence Lacina, when she was a student at Randolph Macon Woman’s College in 1980.
That house on Madison Street in Garland Hill looked like a jewel box to her.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.