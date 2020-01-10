Democrat Jennifer Lewis announced Friday that she intends to focus on a second run for Virginia's 6th Congressional District in 2022.
Lewis, D-Waynesboro, made her first Congressional run in 2018 after Republican Bob Goodlatte announced he would not seek re-election after serving 13 terms.
Lewis earned the Democratic nomination with nearly 48% of the votes over three challengers. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, defeated Lewis in the General Election with nearly 60% of the overall votes. Cline, who previously served as Goodlatte's chief of staff, represented the 24th district in the House of Delegates from 2002-2018.
Just mere months after the defeat, Lewis hit the campaign trail again — this time vying for the 20th district seat in the Virginia House of Delegates. The seat was previously held by Richard "Dickie" Bell, R-Staunton, for a decade.
John Avoli, R-Staunton, won with more than 58% of overall votes in the 2019 General Election. A democrat has not represented the 20th district since Whittington Clement's term from 1988-2002.
Lewis said in a statement Friday that during the 2020 and 2021 election cycles, she plans to "get back to work in the community."
Lewis said in a statement Friday that during the 2020 and 2021 election cycles, she plans to "get back to work in the community."
