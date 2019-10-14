More water is coming from the James River for Lynchburg residents because of a water main break last Friday on Rivermont Terrace.

Mari Smallshaw, a spokesperson for Lynchburg Water Resources, said residents on the eastern side of the city whose water comes through the College Hill Treatment Plant are receiving water fully sourced from the James River. Water is typically sourced from both the Pedlar Reservoir and the river, but the city is now drawing only from the James River because of the break.

Water for the western part of Lynchburg, which comes through the Abert Treatment Plant, is currently sourced 50% from the river and 50% from Pedlar.

“We’re not sure when it will be fixed,” Smallshaw said of the water main break. "It’s an abundant water source. There won't be any impact on the James.”

Rivermont Terrace is closed and detours are in place.

Olivia Johnson covers the city of Lynchburg for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5537.

