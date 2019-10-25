A $10 million renovation to the James Crossing Apartments was proposed by new owners to the housing authority this month.
On Oct. 16, apartment owners Atlantic Housing Foundation — a low-income housing nonprofit — and the Lynchburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority Development Standards committee met for the first time to discuss the project.
Atlantic Housing, an organization based out of Dallas, acquired the apartments and the almost 27-acre property in March for $3,650,000. Soon after, the nonprofit approached the LRHA to seek out a financial partnership. The apartments are located off Florida Avenue and down the street from the Jubilee Family Center.
In May, City Council approved a $9.9 million project to put a sidewalk along Florida Avenue — a hotly debated issue earlier this year. In September, the Greater Lynchburg Transit Company proposed expanding a bus route to include service on Florida Avenue, though no action has been taken on the proposal.
Paul Vera, developer for the project, said the changes will hopefully include renovating the interiors and exteriors of all 288 units, improving landscaping and drainage issues, updating the community pool, installing new playground equipment, and repairing the bus shelter.
On Oct. 17, when residents were told of the upcoming renovations, few agreed to speak with media about the apartments, and others seemed indifferent to the proposed changes.
Vera said Atlantic Housing will begin construction once the funding is in place. It will take about 15 months, he said. Of the 288 units, 276 are Section 8 housing and 11 are low-income housing tax credit. Currently, 92% of the apartments are occupied, he said.
The owners would not be able to raise the rent unless directed by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Rent and housing voucher rates depend on the income of the tenant.
The apartment complex is made up of 25 buildings, and Mayor Treney Tweedy, who also serves on the LRHA board, said its residents include many single mothers and children.
Turner Perrow, Ward IV city councilman and LRHA commission board chair, said James Crossing has been "a pit of criminal activity” for years. "I’m sure there’s some very nice people who live there,” Perrow said. “I feel sorry for them living in that kind of environment.”
The Lynchburg Police Department has received more than 900 calls for incidents so far this year at the James Crossing Apartments. Last summer, a fire broke out in one of the buildings, and last fall, a man was killed in his apartment.
Daniel French, who started Atlantic Housing 20 years ago and now serves as the board president, said the organization’s goal is to help residents in their properties “move up and move out.”
At the meeting, the nonprofit proposed funding the project through low-income tax credits from the Virginia Housing and Development Authority and from bonds issued by the LRHA.
The project would not financially burden LRHA — the authority would act as a conduit for the bonds, said Richard Hurlbert, a Richmond attorney working with Atlantic Housing.
Hurlbert said the housing authority is not at risk in this project due to protections from HUD, the VHDA, and requirements involved in using low-income credit as a source of funds.
Kyle Flanders, a policy analyst with the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), said most housing authorities will include language in the bond agreement that ensures the housing authority is not responsible for the bonds, and any debt is the responsibility of the developer.
“You have a high degree of certainty,” Hurlburt said. “There’s really not a lot of wiggle room.”
The state authorizes LRHA to issue bonds, said Stephanie Flanders, a tax-credit allocation officer at VHDA.
If LRHA approves the project and agrees to partner with Atlantic Housing, the developers would submit an application to VHDA for low-income housing tax credit, and LRHA would submit an application to DHCD to issue the bonds. Atlantic Housing has not submitted an application for this funding from VHDA yet, Stephanie Flanders said.
Once the developers are approved for funding, they will work with the city manager to move the project along.
“This isn’t our first rodeo,” French said of projects with funding partnerships. “They’re very complicated.”
French said Atlantic Housing has done six or seven projects in the past that have been funded through tax credits and bonds.
Since 2015, the organization completed two multiple low-income housing projects in South Carolina using the bond and tax-credit funding model, and three others are in process said Clayton Ingram, spokesperson for the South Carolina State Finance and Development Housing Authority. The authority is in "good standing" with Atlantic Housing, Ingram said.
Perrow questioned the nonprofit’s overarching goal and shared concerns about organizations in the past who have not kept promises. He said he doesn’t want to repeat mistakes the city made before in bond agreements with outside organizations, specifically referencing the Virginian – now the Virginian Hotel – a Section 8 apartment building that closed five years ago.
That apartment building opened in the 1980s through a HUD-funded program, and Perrow said the housing authority was a partner in funding the complex.
Eventually, the apartments fell into disrepair — bed bugs spread throughout the building, the owner couldn't keep up financially, and 85 families were displaced, Perrow said. The apartments closed in August 2014 and the housing authority worked to find new homes for all the tenants.
“What can we do to prevent actions like that?” Turner asked. “We’ve taken some missteps in the past.”
Tweedy agreed with Perrow’s concerns about irresponsible partnerships. “We just want to see it done right,” she said.
Tweedy added she hopes to see more than just a renovated apartment complex from the owners, and for the nonprofit to invest in the growth of students who live at James Crossing, workforce development for residents, and security at the apartment complex.
"To have this first meeting and to have the chairman come through...is huge," Tweedy said. "As a community, as a city, we want to work with new developers in a way that benefits our residents but also benefits the future of our city. It sounds like they are committed, and so we will work them in the process."
