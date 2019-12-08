'It's going to be missed when it's gone': Amherst County residents mourn loss of CVTC

Growing up on Colony Road three decades ago, John Grieser never imagined Central Virginia Training Center - the once-bustling economic engine for his native Old Town Madison Heights - would one day cease to exist.
“It had its own ZIP code at one time,” Grieser said of the 390-acre campus next door to his childhood home that for decades served as Amherst County’s largest employer. “There were thousands of people who worked there. It’s hard to believe it’s gone to what it is today.”
Grieser remembers vehicles constantly streaming past his house, located near the center’s entrance. His family made sure to back out of the driveway before the employees’ shift changes resulted in a parade of workers leaving for home, Grieser said, recalling the line of cars stretching all the way to the U.S. 29 Business corridor about a mile away.
Nowadays Colony Road, which feeds into the facility for individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities, has little traffic. With CVTC slated to close in June 2020, the number of full-time employees had dropped to 191 by mid-October, a far cry from the estimated 2,400 employees in 1986.
Countless Amherst County residents have personal ties to the center near the James River, which opened in 1911. They are mindful of the void that will be permanently felt when the last resident leaves and the final check clears.
“The place is going to be missed,” said John Marks, a longtime Old Town Madison Heights resident. “I don’t think there’s any doubt it’s going to be missed when it’s gone.”
A ‘fixture’ of Madison Heights
Like a lot of Amherst County residents, Marks knew many adults who worked at CVTC. But even more than the connection to employees, he recalls the center as part of the backdrop of the community he’s called home his entire life.
“I tell people I can take a rock and hit every house I’ve lived in. It [CVTC] was a fixture,” said Marks, a former Amherst County supervisor who represented that area of Madison Heights. “When I was little we used to go over there on occasion and they had a mighty nice softball field. We saw a lot of those folks as we were going about as kids playing. We knew them.”
Marks, 83, lives a few miles from the campus. He recalls playing softball there with the residents and having fun. He’s not been to that spot in many years. “They beat us a lot,” he said of the pleasant memories of those games. “They were a part of the community.”
In past years when the campus was more agricultural, he recalls it having “one of the finest dairy herds in the state” as well as a fabulous, well-kept garden.
Richard Wydner, an Amherst resident whose family owned the former Amherst Milling Company for decades, remembers delivering flour and cornmeal to the training center. He described it as the largest customer for his family’s business on Union Hill Road in Amherst. Wydner said CVTC used about six tons of flour and a ton of cornmeal every month. He drove there for deliveries and recalled residents helping unload the trucks.
“They had a big farm operation,” Wydner said. “It was a good outlet not only for the mill, but other companies.”
He said he didn’t think at the time about how many of the site’s buildings were filled with residents with medical issues. Many children he went to school with had family members who worked there.
“To me it was just a huge farm,” Wydner said, adding of its draw as a major employer: “It’s hard to comprehend that many people working there.”
Grieser, a former Amherst County Sheriff’s Office deputy of 14 years who recently was elected to his first term on the Amherst County School Board, said he spent many summers on the grounds of CVTC and learned a lot about the residents.
Many of them walked to the store his family owned on Colony Road known as M. Hill’s Market, directly across from his childhood home. His great-grandfather, Muncie Hill, opened the business in 1929; at its peak it was a full-service grocery store with delivery, automotive repair and gas pumps. It scaled back as the larger chain stores came into Madison Heights and was known as Mrs. M. Hill’s Market when it closed in 2004.
Grieser said his great-grandfather had close ties to CVTC and one time served as its superintendent of personnel before launching the store, which was a popular stop for so many employees and visitors going into the center. “That training center sustained that business for all those years,” he said.
He recalled many of the workers using public transit; a bus stop was directly next to the store. Grieser knew many of the center’s residents and employees and interacted with them regularly.
“They would come to our house at Christmas,” Grieser said. “We would give them eggnog. I was very entrenched in that environment.”
Grieser co-owns the home next to CVTC his brother still lives in and has fond memories of walking to school down the street when the former James River Elementary School was in operation.
He spoke of his family’s store, now an abandoned, vacant building, the former James River school and a much more robust CVTC making the neighborhood more lively and the void the center’s closure is leaving.
“In the 1980s, I wouldn’t have believed it.”
‘Like one big family’
Amherst resident Geraldine Hensley began working at CVTC in 1969; joining her mother and two sisters, who already worked there.
Hensley said she started in medical records as a secretary to the center’s director of research. While she didn’t have much direct interaction with the residents in her nine years at CVTC, she recalled taking part in an initiative in which office staff helped feed the severely handicapped at lunchtime.
A 5-year-old boy she fed was immobile and had “the most beautiful eyes,” she recalled.
“It was an opportunity to do something,” Hensley said of the special experience. “It was very rewarding for me.”
Hensley was raised in Madison Heights and has strong memories of the Colony Road area. She remembers the house on Warrick Street she grew up in, how residents didn’t lock doors, the children all played together and a neighborhood’s German shepherd scared her.
“If you ever wanted a perfect place to be, that would be it,” Hensley said of growing up in the village now known as Old Town Madison Heights. “The whole area was an ideal place. Nobody was rich. Nobody was dirt poor, either. We weren’t city kids but we weren’t country kids, either.”
The children in the neighborhood were aware of the training center’s presence. “When I went to work there it was like one big family,” the lifelong Amherst County resident said.
Her mother worked at Jackson’s Drugstore in downtown Lynchburg and she recalled spending much time as a child there before her mom started work at CVTC.
“She loved every minute of it,” Hensley said. “She loved the residents. On Saturday downtown we’d run into residents and they would say, ‘Hi mama.’ She would say, ‘That’s one of my children.’ Everyone in her office called her mother.”
Hensley said her mother was very happy during nearly two decades of working at the center. She didn’t retire from there like her mother and two sisters because she left in 1978 when a better job opportunity came along, but Hensley said she enjoyed her employment.
“I liked the people; I liked what I was doing,” Hensley said. “I worked for a lot of different people, from research to medical to professional services.”
Ronnie Tucker, another former employee, worked at CVTC long after its heyday. From 2008 to 2019 he worked as a direct-care aide, helping male residents with their care and assisting them as they went out into the community, he said.
“The first day I worked with the gentlemen, it was like, ‘this is what I should have been doing my whole life.’ It was very fulfilling,” Tucker said. “The gentlemen I worked with were honest and open and you knew where you stood.”
Most of the residents he worked with were on site because of behavioral issues, he said. In his last four years he worked on a team formed to locate homes and help transition residents into community-based placement.
As public money moved from the training center to community homes, numerous businesses provided such settings, he said. “There was a market for homes for these individuals created by the state,” he explained.
Most of the homes he helped residents find were in Richmond and in eastern and northern Virginia. Many residents he worked with were “tickled” and pleased with the transition to community homes, according to Tucker.
“They were not particularly pleased with [the idea of] coming back to the training center,” Tucker said. “My role was to stay out of the debate and help the individuals and to acclimate the families to the care available. Most families were reluctant. If it’s not broken, why change it?”
Losing a part of Amherst history
When Tucker started working at CVTC just more than decade ago, he estimates the site had between 600 to 700 residents. A little more than 50 remained when he left in January 2019 to begin a new position with the City of Lynchburg.
The residents he worked with ranged in age from the late 20s to into the 80s. “That was a wonderful part of the job,” Tucker said of the close relationships formed. “… I miss seeing the individuals and interacting with them, but not enough to stay in the field.”
CVTC, from his perspective, was good at health care and nutrition. He said socialization in and out of the center and exposure for residents to the outside world, in his opinion, could use improvement.
“It was a confinement area for people with disabilities, a model of care that should have long since been done away with,” Tucker said.
Residents should have more community-based interaction, he said. He personally agrees with the state’s decision to close it based on that reasoning and feels the right decision was made.
The more populated, fully used facility Hensley remembers from past decades is a far cry from the ghost town that remains. “It’s been years since I’ve been back on campus,” she said.
Hensley questions the wisdom of state officials who decided years ago to shutter its doors. Most everyone in the county has someone in their family who worked there or knows those who did, she said.
“I feel like the county will lose a big part of its history,” Hensley said. “It was big in this county. I really hate to see it gone.”
Marks said the main hole the closure is leaving is the multitude of folks who lost jobs and the ripple effect it has had on the county and region. He suspects some of the buildings are a century old.
“I think it’s going to be very difficult to redo a lot of those buildings,” Marks said. “It would be great if some of those newer businesses could be turned into something useful reasonably quick.”
The waiting game for what happens next with the site is on many minds in Amherst.
“It’s going to be a shame all of that sitting there,” Marks said. “Hopefully some good use can come of it.”
