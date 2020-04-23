Lynchburg City Schools announced Wednesday it has set up internet access points across the city for public use.
Networks are available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily in the parking lots of Dunbar Middle School and E.C. Glass High School. According to the Wednesday announcement, the division is working to set up access at Hutcherson Early Learning Center and Heritage High School.
Internet access also is available at several Lynchburg Parks and Recreation centers, including Jefferson Park, Daniel’s Hill, Fairview, College Hill, Yoder Center and Diamond Hill from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. The school division delivers meals to each of those sites Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon.
The LCS Family Connect team is working with families to make sure everyone has access to learning during the closure. At-home work for new content will not be graded, according to the division’s revised grading policy, but LCS teachers can use it to provide feedback to students and monitor their progress. Students may turn in at-home work in order to improve their third-quarter grades, but won't be penalized if assignments are not completed.
The school division urged members of the public to continue practicing social distancing while using the internet access points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.