On the other side of a door labeled “authorized personnel only” in a modest building on the southern edge of the city, a team of emergency dispatchers monitored the Hill City’s fleet of police vehicles and firetrucks.
With a bevy of high-tech tools at their disposal, the team sat behind desks with several computer screens and waited for the phone to ring.
This is the nerve center of the city of Lynchburg’s emergency response network — a dim room where every 911 call is answered and where crucial information is relayed to fire responders as they race to the scene of a deadly car crash or a violent altercation.
On a recent weekday morning, I accompanied veteran dispatcher Piper VanDePerre as she answered 911 and non-emergency calls at the Department of Emergency Services’ building on Candlers Mountain Road.
Over the course of nearly two hours, VanDePerre, who provided me with a second phone hook-up so I could listen in, answered about half a dozen calls. She spoke with one woman who reported road-kill (a message forwarded to Public Works), another who said she had information about a wanted subject before abruptly disconnecting and a sheriff's deputy who called to provide information to police officers.
VanDePerre was one of three dispatchers answering calls at the center, while three others passed information to first responders. The set-up allows the team to work with break-neck efficiency. As one dispatcher takes information about a fire or medical emergency, another can start the process of alerting the fire department.
According to VanDePerre, the most challenging assignment is working the main police line, known as “channel one.”
“Some of the most intense things can happen when you're working on channel one,” she said. “You could be dealing with a foot pursuit, vehicle pursuit or one of your officers could be injured.”
During my time at the 911 center, VanDePerre answered just one medical emergency call. A person visiting a patient at a local medical center collapsed in the parking lot and sustained a leg injury, according to the person on the other end of the line.
Almost instinctively, VanDePerre launched into a memorized list of questions to determine the severity of the injury and the required response.
“O.K. Tell me exactly what happened,” she said after answering the phone.
She quickly learned the injury was not life-threatening but sent an ambulance out of an abundance of caution.
If the injury had been more serious, VanDePerre and the rest of the team would have been prepared to provide immediate help over the phone. About eight years ago, Lynchburg dispatchers began receiving medical training so they could relay treatment instructions to patients while ambulances are en route.
Though it is rare, dispatchers are able to help patients control bleeding, deliver babies and perform CPR.
“Sometimes we can make a big difference,” VanDePerre said. “For instance, if we can decrease the amount of time from when they collapse to hands on chest doing CPR, we can really increase their chances of survival.”
When someone calls the 911 center from a landline phone, dispatchers are able to see the caller’s address. For calls from cellphones — the vast majority of calls to the center — dispatchers are provided the caller's approximate location.
It is not uncommon for callers to hang-up on a dispatcher, as I quickly found out. Soon after the first hang-up, another caller disconnected just seconds after VanDePerre answered the phone.
When that happens, dispatchers will immediately call back to ensure there is not an emergency. If they fear someone is in danger, they may ask police to check on the address listed with the phone.
Dispatchers generally work eight-hour shifts though they may have to work overtime during large emergencies. Last year, dispatchers were abruptly pressed into action as the center faced a series of weather-related emergencies — notably, a tornado touchdown in the spring and significant flash flooding in the summer, which forced more than 150 people to evacuate their homes.
To prepare for any surprise weather, dispatchers keep a close eye on the forcecast throughout the day. Two televisions are both set to The Weather Channel.
On Tuesday morning, when I accompanied the dispatch team, the call volume was fairly moderate, which was normal for a weekday morning, VanDePerre said.
Generally, the busiest times come in the late afternoon when people leave work and traffic swells, leading to a greater number of vehicle collisions.
Over the course of last year, dispatchers answered a total of about 159,000 calls, or an average of 435 every day, according to department records. Of those 435 calls, about 250 resulted in a police officer or firefighter being dispatched to a location in the city or to assist first responders in neighboring localities.
The 911 center is now working to grow their team, according to Pam Watson, the center’s acting personnel and training supervisor.
There are four open entry-level dispatcher positions, which start at $15.79 an hour.
To become a dispatcher, candidates must first pass a series of skills test, including a typing test and an analysis of their ability to multitask. They then must undergo months of training.
But for those interested in the job, Watson said, they must have another, albeit intangible, skill: a caring personality. After all, dispatchers are here to help.