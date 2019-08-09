FOREST — The first phase of the future expansion and renovation at Forest Middle School "will be ready" before the school's more than 900 students arrive Wednesday for the first day of school in Bedford County.
Tim Burge, with project management firm Skanska, presented an update on the Forest Middle School project to the Bedford County School Board during its meeting Thursday.
“This month has been very busy on the site,” Burge said. “The contractor was given a difficult task but we are going to make it. We will be ready for the first day of school.”
Burge said the work that has been completed, begun in June, is the first phase of the $24 million expansion of the school at 100 Ashwood Drive that will increase the square footage by more than 60 percent — to 162,000 square feet — and renovate existing parts of the school. The project will allow the school to accommodate about 1,200 students. It currently has about 950 students enrolled and is about 100 students over capacity, according to division officials.
"A lot of what we have done this summer has been done underground to get ready to connect the existing school to the new building once it has been constructed," Burge said. "We also have got the site for the new addition ready for that construction and everything is on schedule right now."
Burge said crews also have been working on the reconfiguration of the exterior roads surrounding the school to allow for separate paths for buses and parents picking up students outside of the school. The separate paths will not be used until the school's addition is completed next summer. Forest Middle also will continue to use the existing mobile units during the upcoming school year.
"After the addition is constructed there will be separate roads and then buses and cars will not use the same route," Burge said. "All that will be completed during this school year."
District 4 School Board member Marcus Hill expressed concern about the temporary traffic flow plan that would be used starting Wednesday and questioned if it would add to the problems experienced at the school before the renovation began.
"We all know that parents in Forest like to drive their kids to school," Hill said. "I'm just worried that this is going to cause even more confusion. I see disaster written all over this."
Gary Lowry — who is in charge of safety and security for the division — said the Bedford County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police will have officers assisting with morning and afternoon traffic at the school for the first few weeks of the school year.
"We have been in contact with these agencies and they will be helping us for a couple weeks until everyone gets used to things," Lowry said. "So make sure to tell people to slow down because there will be a lot of law enforcement around the school."
Leaders from several other Bedford County Public Schools departments also reported during Thursday's meeting that the division is ready for the first day of school on Wednesday.
Mark Blankenship — the division's supervisor for testing and demographic planning — said Bedford County Public Schools currently has an enrollment of 9,541 students, slightly more than the 9,400 students projected to be enrolled at the start of the school year.
"That number will change as students move in and out of the area," he said.
Fred Conner — who is in charge of the division's staffing — said 74 new teachers and 13 paraprofessionals have been hired for the upcoming school year and 13 of the division's schools are fully staffed, with only three teaching positions and six paraprofessional positions currently unfilled.
BCPS's Director of Technology Ed Hoisington reported his department collected, cleaned and updated 2,430 existing Chromebooks and delivered an additional 3,100 Chromebooks to schools for the division's initiative to provide Chromebooks to approximately 5,300 middle and high school students.
"Summer has always been a busy season for us," Hoisington said. "This summer was no exception and was busier than most."
Superintendent Doug Schuch thanked the division's staff during the meeting for getting the county's schools ready for next week.
"It has been a lot of hard work and I can't express how grateful I am for everything they have done," Schuch said. "We are ready and are looking forward to a great year."