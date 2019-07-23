Campbell County School Board member R. Leon Brandt Jr. is seeking reelection November after 26 years on the board.
Brandt, a resident of the Sunburst District since July of 1989, was the last member of the board to be appointed in 1993 before the county moved to an elected board in 1995.
"I certainly have enjoyed serving on the board and trying to give something back to the community I live in," Brandt said.
Brandt, the current chair of the board, said if reelected, his first priority is supporting teachers and staff in Campbell County Public Schools "because they are our No. 1 resource."
He said he also wants to focus on the division's career and technical education programs and ensuring ensure the division's schools are "proper school buildings to educate the children in."
Brandt said he's qualified to handle any challenges the division might face. He said a challenge the division always faces is having enough "dollars in order to educate," and the division has "not totally gotten over" a $12 million cut from the state in 2008.
"I think with 26 years of leadership I feel like I have seen the good times back in the '90s and the bad times in '08. The history that I have with the system will definitely help me make great and wise decisions," Brandt said.
Brandt said he will continue to work with the Campbell County Board of Supervisors to discuss school issues.
"If we can sit down and discuss things, great things can happen, and I think great things have happened. ... At least we have a better understanding and know where each other is trying to go," Brandt said.
Brookville-area resident Anne Drewry, who is Brandt's "neighbor and friend," said while she was a substitute teacher and an English as a Second Language teacher for 12 years, she saw Brandt "always around the various schools."
Brandt's two sons, Tim and David, attended Leesville Road Elementary School and Brookville middle and high schools.
"He just knows what needs to be done, and he goes about and does it, and he has the best interest of Campbell County at heart. I truly believe that," Drewry said.
Drewry said with after being on the school board for more than two decades, Brandt knows the area and constituents well.
"I think any time when you are around and do something for as long as he has you get to know the job, and you get to know what needs to be done," she said.
Campbell County General Registrar Kelly Martin said Brandt has filed all of the paperwork required for him to run in the Nov. 5 election. She said Dean Cumbo has also filed to run against Brandt for the Sunburst seat on the school board.
Gary Mattox in the Altavista District, Mark Epperson in the Spring Hill District and Barry Jones in the Concord District are all running unopposed.
Mattox has served on the board for four terms, and Epperson has served two terms. Jones has been serving on the board since 1999.