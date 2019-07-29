Campbell County School Board member Mark Epperson is seeking a third term on the board in the November election.
Epperson, who represents the Spring Hill District, went through Campbell County Public Schools and has a son going into fifth grade in a county school. He said he's enjoyed "helping the kids" while serving on the board.
"That's what it's all about. ... It's something I felt I could do to give back to the county," Epperson said. "I look forward to continuing to help and improve the education of the kids in Campbell County. It's all about the kids. That's our No. 1 priority, a better education for the kids."
Epperson said with eight years of experience on the board, he's qualified to address any challenges the school division might face.
"I'm committed to the kids of Campbell County. I felt like we've made progress over the eight years. I think I've been close to the issues that we've addressed over time, and I think that experience gives me a good foundation for the next four years," he said.
If reelected, Epperson said he wants to continue working on teacher and staff salaries and "try to get them to where they need to be." Capital improvement projects are also a priority, he said.
Epperson said the capital improvement projects such as the possible replacement of Rustburg Middle School, will be some of the biggest challenges the board has to address.
Susan Hogg, who represents the Timberlake District on the board of supervisors and a former member of the school board, said she's known Epperson "a long time not only as a board member but as a friend."
"Mark went through Campbell County schools and has a sincere interest in public education in Campbell County. Mark is a team player, has a clear vision for our schools and focuses on what's best for the students. He wants to make sure that our children in Campbell are getting a world-class education," Hogg said.
Campbell County Registrar Kelly Martin said Epperson has filed all the paperwork required for him to run in the Nov. 5 election. No one filed to run against him.
Garry Mattox, in the Altavista District, and Barry Jones, in the Concord District, are also running unopposed. Mattox has served on the board for four terms. Jones has served on the board since 1999.
Sunburst District incumbent R. Leon Brandt Jr. is running for reelection against Campbell County Planning Commission chairman Dean Cumbo. Brandt has been on the board since 1993.