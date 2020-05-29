The Thomas Jefferson Health District performed free testing in Nelson County on Friday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, a signal the county could see a bump in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the coming weeks, according to an official with the health district.
Senior Policy Analyst for the health district Ryan McKay, who was present for the Friday morning drive-thru testing at the Lovingston Fire Department, said while an increase is possible it's difficult to know by just how much.
"Its hard to predict that at this point," McKay said.
In total, staff had prepared to perform 67 tests Friday, but only 60 of the registered participants showed up.
While an increase in cases is possible, there is no guarantee that will happen.
For example, McKay said prior to the free testing done in Nelson County, the Thomas Jefferson Health District performed testing in Fluvanna County. Staff had completed 22 tests and all results were negative.
As of Saturday, the Thomas Jefferson Health District had reported 17 cases of COVID-19 in Nelson County, with no reported hospitalizations or deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health's website.
According to data from the VDH, Nelson County has the lowest number of confirmed cases inside the Thomas Jefferson Health District, which also includes the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene and Louisa. Within the district, Greene has the second-lowest number of cases at 34 and Albemarle has the highest number of cases at 187. As of Saturday, there were a total of 515 cases in the district.
"Part of the whole idea of reopening is being able to test more people and the more people we can test the better we can identify those individuals who are sick," McKay said.
The free testing was available by appointment on a first-come, first-serve basis regardless of if the individual was showing symptoms of the virus. Testing was not necessarily restricted to people living in Nelson County either, as that information would be too time consuming to verify, McKay pointed out.
The health district had originally planned to perform 48 tests, but demand led staff to increase the amount.
McKay said results would be available within three to five days, noting an increase in the number of tests could possibly delay results. From there, staff will contact the individuals to provide them with their results and recommend appropriate measures.
This could be anything from recommending self isolation, contact tracing or, if the result is negative, how to be cautious and avoid infection.
An anonymous donation made to the health district makes the free testing possible, McKay said. He could not say how much the donation was worth.
Staff from health district eventually will return to Nelson County to perform more free testing during the next couple weeks.
"TJHD will continue to provide free testing all summer and fall and probably longer if there is still a need," Kathryn Goodman, public information officer with the Thomas Jefferson Health District, said in an email. "We are ramping up our efforts to offer at least 2 or 3 testing sites per week throughout the entire district."
Nelson County East District Supervisor Jesse Rutherford, whose district includes Lovingston, commended the health district for making free tests available.
"Being that we are in a rural community, having access to this type of testing is critical," he said. "For [TJHD] to do it for free is a big deal and I am grateful for that."
