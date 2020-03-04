Buoyed by record turnout, former Vice President Joe Biden swept the Lynchburg region by wide margins Tuesday as he romped to a stunning win in Virginia’s Democratic presidential primary.
Biden, who was also propelled to victory by a slate of last-minute endorsements, nearly tripled the vote total of his closest rival, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.
The former Delaware senator claimed 57% of the vote in the Hill City and the surrounding five counties while Sanders captured 20%, according to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections. Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts both took 9%.
Biden’s resounding win in the Old Dominion and in at least eight other Super Tuesday states has thrust the once-struggling campaign back into front-runner status. After losing Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada by double digits, he is expected to enter the next round of nominating contests with an about 80 delegate lead over Sanders.
“Campaigns are more than just the price tag — it’s about building people up. We did that. We won,” Fernando Mercado, Virginia state director of the Biden campaign, said Tuesday night on Twitter.
Biden’s performance in the region outpaced his statewide vote share by more than four percentage points while Sanders lagged behind his overall performance by a similar margin.
Daniel Tuck, the administrative secretary of the Lynchburg Democratic Committee and a Biden supporter, said the lopsided results suggest the former vice president will be well positioned to win the state in the general election if he is the party’s nominee.
“I think the lesson from Tuesday and other recent elections is that the Commonwealth of Virginia is a centrist state that leans left,” Tuck said. “If you want to win in Virginia you need to come from the center.”
Locally, about 10,000 more voters participated in Tuesday’s primary than in the 2016 contest. Statewide, turnout topped 1.3 million, nearly doubling the number of voters from four years earlier. Both totals also eclipsed the raw number of votes seen in the record-shattering 2008 primary.
In the hours after Biden’s victory, the Trump campaign pushed back against the proposition Democrats will cruise to a win in Virginia later this fall on the back of energized voters.
“Virginia’s families have been enjoying higher wages, a record low unemployment rate, and the protection of the Second Amendment thanks to President Trump’s leadership,” Samantha Cotten, a Trump campaign spokesperson, said in a statement. “Joe Biden may think winning the Old Dominion today will help him fulfill his lifelong dream of the Oval Office, but voters will ultimately reject him or whichever socialist candidate the Democrats nominate in November.”
Vincent Vecera, the chair of the Department of Political Science at Randolph College, said Biden’s strong showing in Lynchburg was, in part, due to his wide support among black voters. Exit polls conducted by Edison Media Research suggests Biden won nearly 70% of the black vote in Virginia on Tuesday.
“The African American vote turned out for Joe Biden,” Vecera said. “He has broad support in the African American community and that was true in Lynchburg.”
Sander’s performance came as a disappointment to Austin Gaebe, a Liberty University student and a longtime supporter of the democratic socialist from Vermont.
“I was extremely hopeful that he would win Virginia,” he said. “I was surprised at the margin.”
Gaebe said he credited Biden’s surprise showing to a series of recent endorsements from popular Virginia politicians including former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine.
Lynchburg Democrats now have their eyes on November. Tuck said he is confident the national party will come out of this summer’s convention prepared to defeat Trump, no matter who is nominated.
“[Sanders is] clearly a strong candidate and it's still possible that he could win the nomination, but it does look like Biden is our front runner now,” Tuck said. “I think Mr. Biden has a lot to offer the country.”
