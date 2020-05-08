Whether it’s for therapy, boredom or preparedness, more people are testing out their green thumbs this spring.
Some are tending more to their gardens this year because they simply have the excess time at home, but others are thinking about the future and stocking their pantries in case grocery stores run out of produce.
Aubrey “Chub” Barbour, longtime resident of Polk Street in Lynchburg, has been gardening since he was a kid with his parents.
As the supervisor of the Yoder Center at 109 Jackson St. for 42 years, Barbour helped to create a garden across the street from the center to teach youth in the area how to garden.
Barbour, 82, continues to tend to the vegetable garden and grows crops to donate to friends and neighbors in the area.
“I enjoy doing it for relaxation and I work at my own pace,” he said. “I plant vegetables that friends I know will like and sometimes I grow things I won’t eat, but I know my friends like it.”
He grows a variety of salad lettuce, kale, radishes, potatoes, beans, cucumbers, tomatoes and snow peas, as well as some corn and fruit trees at the garden, which expands about a block wide.
“I’m usually in there everyday working,” he said. “I try to support the elderly people in the area and grow stuff and take it to share with them. The Lord has blessed us with it, so I want to bless the people in the neighborhood. They’re appreciative of what I’m doing and as long as God gives me the willpower and my health, I’ll continue to do it.”
Because of the coronavirus, Barbour thinks gardening is a growing interest among people.
“It’s more difficult to get your vegetables,” he said. “Farmers are donating to the food bank and don’t have enough supply to give everyone, so some are taking the initiative to do it for themselves. With food shortages, I think there will continue to be more gardening. You can give and give and give, but eventually you’ll run out.”
He said it’s important now more than ever for parents to teach their kids the basics of gardening.
“I was taught growing up to preserve food to make it last,” he said. “They need to be taught to provide for themselves. If you expect to get something from life, you have to put something into it; if you don’t put anything into it, how do you expect to get anything out of it?”
Gene Wolanski, Hill City Master Gardener co-chair of the Davis Instructional Gardens at HumanKind, said the focus of the garden has shifted to grow food for the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the past, the gardeners have grown ornamentals, native plants and herbs, and vegetables, and donated 1,200 pounds of food to area pantries in 2019. HumanKind has not harvested any crops so far this year.
“Clearly the demand is there and we are happy to help,” he said.
Master Gardeners have planted sweet potatoes, Irish potatoes, melons, squash, tomatoes, lettuce, onions and cabbage to donate this year.
Wolanski said people are more interested in gardening this year because it is a healthy outdoor activity with a lower health risk than indoor activities.
“We do have a protocol in place for the gardens to reduce risk of any virus transmission,” he said. “There is a certain degree of fulfillment in growing your own food and knowing how it is raised in a healthy manner. As a retired physician, I find it a nurturing and satisfying activity which promotes good health habits in many ways.”
He said each year is a challenge because of changes in conditions; this year has been exceptionally wet and cool.
“The mild winter will leave us with an abundance of insects which can damage our crops and reduce yields,” he said. “We do actively promote plants at the garden to draw pollinators and have to be very careful in not harming them while attempting to control pests.”
Teresa Stanley, president of the Bedford Urban Garden Board, said the garden at 412 Jackson St. in the town of Bedford is operating and has added three extra plots designated specifically to grow donated food.
The garden has a total of 36 beds which are being rented to 29 families. Six of those beds are for produce to be donated to the Bedford Christian Ministry and to parts of the town designated as a food desert, defined as urban areas in which access to fresh, quality food is limited.
Each year, members of the board try to donate 1,000 pounds of food and are working toward that goal more than ever this year.
Stanley hopes there will be some produce ready to be donated by the end of June.
In the last year she has seen an increase in participation from community members wanting to grow their own food.
People are growing more cole crops than ever, Stanley said, which include broccoli, kale, beets and carrots.
“It is very satisfying and gratifying to be able to grow some of your own food, and I think more people are experiencing that,” she said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen to our food supply right now. This could become a very important thing that people can grow something for themselves.”
The board usually holds work projects throughout the year at the garden, but has pressed pause on those during the pandemic in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Instead, the board had recruited just a few people to work in the garden at a time to mulch and fill beds with soil.
After a board member donated a hand-washing station to be placed at the garden, a new policy was set to ensure gardeners would wash their hands before and after working.
Stanley said she would encourage everyone to grow something and to start with a plant or a pack of seeds.
“Grow something you can nourish and enjoy for yourself,” she said.
Sarah Hellewell, a Hillside Garden Club member, has been working in her own vegetable garden for more than a decade. At her previous house, she had a good, sunny spot in her backyard. But when she moved to her current location, the only good sunlight was on her deck, so she transitioned to a container garden about five years ago.
“I have definitely spent more time gardening, both on my vegetables and my flower beds, this spring as opposed to previous years. I do something with my garden every day,” she said.
This year she has planted tomatoes, cucumbers, beans, peas, carrots, beets, lettuce, radishes, spinach, Swiss chard and herbs — like basil, parsley, cilantro, dill and rosemary. So far, everything has sprouted except the cucumbers.
“Usually I would buy tomato plants and cucumber plants as well as many of my herb plants from the hardware store, already started from seed. But this year, so as to avoid going out unnecessarily to any place but the grocery store, I started everything from seed I got at the grocery store,” she said.
She has made do with the containers and pots that she had last year and used soil that she dug up from a wooded area behind her house, so as to avoid having to go to the store for soil.
“The coronavirus and the shelter-in-place recommendations have made me concentrate more on my gardening because I have more time at home to see what is changing or needs doing and also because I want to produce more vegetables for us to use,” she said. “I would like to be able to supplement my food from my home.”
