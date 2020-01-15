Whether a student is experiencing a breakup, body image issues or problems at home, it can be tough to know exactly what to say or do to help them.
Learning mental health first aid is one initial step teachers and other school faculty can take to prepare themselves, and that training is something a core team is trying to bring to all Campbell County Public Schools employees.
The team, made up of counselors, social workers, student services workers and a school psychologist, formed about a year ago and has started to roll out mental health education and literacy sessions this school year.
“I think our biggest struggle is finding the time to train our teachers and our goal is not just teachers but also bus drivers, cafeteria staff, everybody,” said Jessie Herndon, guidance counselor at Altavista Elementary School.
Herndon helped train a group of first-year teachers in Campbell County on mental health first aid on Wednesday — the fifth group of teachers to undergo it, bringing the total trained cohort to about 90 people.
The group learned how to engage students of any age about issues they might be facing and prepared action plans and scripts for students in given scenarios. Trainees were taught to look for changes in a student’s routines, behaviors and appearances that might clue them in to a deeper issue if they lend an attentive ear.
“Today we’re talking about what to look for in terms of mental health challenges … typical things that should be red flags for them, but also to just try to reduce the stigma,” Herndon said.
Teachers who’ve trained can then serve as ambassadors at their schools, she said, explaining the procedure to other teachers so they can be prepared too.
The counselors in Campbell County Public Schools first went to their own training on mental health first aid three years ago, and found it a perfect introduction to mental health issues, according to Karen Carlson.
Carlson, who counsels Brookville High School students, said the training creates a common understanding of those issues and a common language to use when discussing them. When a faculty member has that background, she said, they can intervene early and hopefully prevent a student from getting to the point of crisis.
“Mental health is not part of their training,” she said. “… Some people want to help and then get over their head, but youth mental health first aid provides that structure.”
Other agencies host their own mental health first aid training sessions: Horizon Behavioral Health hosts several throughout the year in Lynchburg and Carlson said Social Services departments host them for foster care workers or law enforcement.
Clayton Stanley, Campbell County Public Schools’ assistant superintendent for instruction, said he hopes faculty familiarity with mental health issues will create an atmosphere where students feel comfortable being open and honest and building positive relationships with adults in the schools.
“Before we can meet their academic needs, we need to make sure we’re meeting their physical needs and that includes their social and emotional needs,” he said.
Stanley said some training sessions and resources in recent years have been free while others haven't, and couldn't enumerate the cost to the school system.
Carlson said recent legislation and objectives put out by the Virginia Department of Education bring mental health into focus — both in students’ education and encouraging teachers to understand their struggles.
The basic training provides an introduction to trauma and resiliency to that trauma. Carlson said the mental health team is planning to teach school principals about trauma more in depth next month, and more training is on the way.
“I am super proud of Campbell County — really proud to be a part of these initiatives with Campbell County,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.