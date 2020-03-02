In an effort to draw new recruits, the Lynchburg Police Department on Monday announced it has raised the starting salary for police officers by nearly $2,000.
Police officials hope the higher salary — which now starts at $40,019 — will allow the short staffed department to more aggressively compete with other Virginia law enforcement agencies for rookie officers.
“We have to recognize that we need to take steps to do everything we can to try and be attractive in a highly competitive market,” Chief Ryan Zuidema said. “We don't think it's going to cure all of our ills, so to speak, but we certainly think it might be a motivation for someone to decide to sign up to become a Lynchburg police officer.”
Excluding the Virginia State Police, the increased salary now means the Lynchburg Police Department boasts the highest starting pay for an entry-level police officer or sheriff’s deputy in Lynchburg and surrounding counties.
The department accomplished the pay restructuring by reallocating funds set aside for a built-in pay raise for recruits who complete the roughly six-month police academy. Previously, recruits were paid $38,001 while in the academy and $40,019 after graduating.
Barring an approval in increased funding for the department by Lynchburg City Council, the restructuring eliminates the possibility newly hired officers will get a raise upon the completion of the academy.
But Zuidema hopes to secure more money from the council this year to further increase department wages. He also hopes to boost pay for veteran officers to better retain the existing workforce.
“We invest a significant amount of money in our officers to recruit them, to hire them, to train them,” he said. “We don't want to see that money go out the door with them when they leave a year or two years later. We want to try and keep them. I think that's a much better use of our tax dollars.”
According to the city’s 2020 operating budget, more than 80% of the $18.6 million allocated to the police department is earmarked for salaries and employee benefits.
Zuidema is not the only chief in the region asking local governments for a bump in pay. Sheriffs in Amherst and Appomattox counties have both implored local lawmakers to allocate more money toward salaries.
The salary adjustment in Lynchburg comes as police continue to struggle with an officer shortage. The department is now short 38 sworn police officers, which represents more than a fifth of the total force.
The shortage has threatened response times and hindered the department's ability to hold events dedicated to community engagement, Zuidema said.
Fewer officers "lessens our ability to build relationships with the public, because our officers are literally bound to that radio," he said. "They're clearing from one call and they're going to the next call because there's several waiting for them."
Zuidema has asked the council for an additional 26 officers, which would bring the force up to 200 officers. He said without an increased workforce, patrol officers will continue to be overtaxed.
“We are a growing community and our staffing level at the police department has not kept up with the growth of the community,” he said. “The demands that are being put on the police department are increasing every day.”
