By Richard Chumney
When 10-year-old Immanuel Waller arrived at 1422 Pierce St. on Tuesday to learn the basics of tennis, it was the first time he had ever heard of Dr. Robert Walter “Whirlwind” Johnson.
Directly in front of the tennis court named in honor of the Lynchburg physician, Johnson’s story is etched in stone. It tells how he taught aspiring black athletes the game of tennis, including the barrier-breaking champions Althea Gibson and Arthur Ashe.
It’s a story that resonated with Waller.
“Back in the day it was hard for African-Americans to be able to play sports, so this was a great honor,” he said after an hour of practice.
Waller was one of eight campers from Jubilee Family Development Center’s summer program who were taught rudimentary tennis skills on the court where Johnson once trained future stars.
The introductory lessons, which were sponsored by the Whirlwind Johnson Foundation, marked the first time the court has been used to train young athletes since it was reopened last spring after sitting in disrepair for nearly 50 years, according to Leverne Marshall, a foundation board member.
“This is where black tennis started,” he said. “Right here. So why not start where they started?”
For three decades, Johnson trained more than 200 athletes on the court he erected next to his Pierce Street home. At the time, it was one of just a few athletic facilities in the city that weren’t barred to African Americans.
Last spring, the court was reopened after about a year of renovations, which were covered by a donation from the United States Tennis Association.
Before beginning the lessons Tuesday, Marshall and other organizers told the campers of Johnson’s dynamic speed, which earned him his nickname “Whirlwind,” and his work providing health care to the city’s black population during segregation. They also spoke of other pioneers who once called Pierce Street home, including Harlem Renaissance poet Anne Spencer and her son Chauncey, who helped found the Tuskegee Airmen.
It was all apart of the foundation’s dual goals of reviving Lynchburg’s love of tennis and passing down Johnson’s legacy to a new generation.
“I wanted them to know how important this neighborhood was,” Alex Winstead, a tennis enthusiast and former Jubilee board member, said. “This neighborhood was incredible when Lynchburg was segregated.”
The tennis lessons were largely led by Rebekah Noll, the director of tennis at Crosswhite Athletic Club, which provided free use of its tennis balls and racquets to campers. Noll said the lessons fit well with Crosswhite’s philosophy of giving back to the community.
“Tennis is expensive,” she said. “I know not everyone is as fortunate as I was growing up and I know there are people who can’t afford to do tennis lessons who have talent like Arthur Ashe … For me, this is my way of giving back to the world because so much was given to me.”
Marshall said the foundation hopes to expand the tennis lessons in the future. The foundation is currently working to partner with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg and other local youth organizations. They are also hoping to convince more local tennis coaches to volunteer to give lessons.
In addition to tennis lessons, the foundation is also working to transform Johnson’s home into a museum. They are now raising funds for the project and do not yet have a concrete timeline for its completion, Marshall said.
