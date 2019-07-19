On July 20, 1969, an estimated 600 million people — about a fifth of the world’s population — watched on television as American astronaut Neil Armstrong stepped off the lunar module and into history as the first human to set foot on the moon.
Fifty years later, Roanoke resident Sandy Troth said she remembers the excitement of that moment “like it was yesterday.”
“It still gives me goosebumps when I think about it,” Troth said. “It was so exciting. I could hardly believe it was real.”
Troth — who was 23 years old during the historic Apollo 11 lunar mission — said she “never felt so connected to so many people” as she did watching the first moon landing.
“It was the whole world’s moment,” Troth said. “We were all sharing it together. It made the world feel smaller.”
Lynchburg native Dave Inlow still remembers the moment Armstrong famously said, “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” as he took his first step.
“Talk about a great one-liner,” Inlow said. “That line perfectly captured what the moon landing represented for all of humanity. Although I’ve always wondered if Neil Armstrong came up with that quote or did someone from NASA hand him a piece of paper right before the launch and say, ‘Hey Neil, this is the most dangerous thing ever attempted and there is a good chance you might get killed, but on the off chance this actually works, we want you to say this.’”
Donald Atkins, a 61-year-old Campbell County resident, said he “had very little idea at the time” of the risks associated with the Apollo 11 lunar landing.
“It was years before I realized the magnitude of what was accomplished that day,” Atkins said. “I think I was more excited that my parents were letting me stay up late to watch it. I remember seeing how nervous they were and not understanding why. I didn’t realize at the time that, statistically, the mission should have failed. There was a far greater likelihood that they would get killed than there was of them succeeding.
“I realize now why my parents never told me about the odds,” Atkins said. “I mean, how do you tell an 11-year-old boy that he got to stay up late to watch a suicide mission?”
Bedford resident Joanne Bolling, 80, said all she could think of during the moon landing was the wives of the Apollo 11 astronauts.
“I was a young wife back then and I couldn’t stop thinking about what those women must have been going through,” Bolling said.
“I couldn’t even imagine how they managed to keep themselves together.”
Bolling said her thoughts still were with the astronauts’ wives for weeks after the crew of Apollo 11 returned safely to earth.
“I remember they were quarantined for a couple weeks,” she said. “They didn’t know better back then and were worried about germs from the moon or something. After all those poor women had been through, they had to wait another month before they could give them a hug.”
Lynchburg native Stanley Micheals — who was 25 years old in 1969 — said the moon landing was “a dream come true” for younger people who grew up watching science fiction movies and television shows.
“It was like every comic book I read as a kid had come to life,” Micheals said. “I was watching the impossible happen. I felt like humanity could do anything at that moment.”
Micheals’ most vivid memory of July 20, 1969, he said, was watching his grandfather’s reaction to seeing a man walk on the moon.
“My grandfather was 15 years old when the Wright Brothers first flew and 81 the day we landed on the moon,” he said. “He was alive when mankind achieved flight and was still alive to witness what everyone at the time thought was mankind’s greatest achievement. I thought he would be excited, but instead, he looked sad and even a little frightened.
“My grandfather used to say ‘If God wanted me to fly he would have given me wings,’” Micheals said. “He never set foot on a plane his entire life. Looking back, I realized he felt there were some things man was not meant to do. I believe the concept of going to the moon seemed unnatural to him.”
Amherst County resident Erma Johnston, 83, said most of what she remembers seeing that day was blurry “because I couldn’t stop crying.”
“Everyone was crying at our house,” Johnston said. “Everyone was crying at our neighbor’s house. I remember Walter Cronkite started crying too. However, I do remember seeing one thing clearly; the image of the American Flag after the astronauts planted it.
“I’ll never forget the pride I felt after seeing our nation’s flag on another planet,” she said. “I think of that flag every time I look up at the moon.”
The memories of some people who watched the first moon landing, however, are less vivid. The Rev. John Salley, pastor of Bedford Presbyterian Church in Bedford, said he remembers little more than sitting in front of the television with his family when he was 14 years old.
“All I can remember is that we still had a black-and-white television and the big rabbit-ear antenna that went way out to the sides,” Salley said. “I can’t remember any details of the moon landing but I can still see those rabbit ears.”
Lynchburg resident Myrtle Jameson, 81, said she also doesn’t remember much about the actual moon landing but can recall the “general goodwill” in the community following the success of the Apollo 11 mission, which Jameson said provided a temporary easing of racial tensions during the civil rights era.
“It’s all people talked about for weeks,” Jameson said. “It felt like it didn’t matter if you were black or white. We were all just Americans for a little while. It’s a shame it didn’t last.”
Dave Inlow agreed.
“It’s sad that later generations only have mass shootings or terrorist attacks to remember,” Inlow said. “I think the real achievement of the Apollo 11 mission was getting the entire world to put aside its differences, at least for a little while.
“We need more moments that bring the world together in hope instead of tragedies that continue to divide us.”
Keith covers Bedford news for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5530.