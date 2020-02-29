Love can weather any storm. Keith Gumpman and Sarah Mundy are proof.
For the Lynchburg residents, love is the shared heartbeat that keeps their bond alive and well. For nearly 30 years, the two have experienced the bad and good times together, the lows and highs.
It all started in a home on Forest Hills Circle.
There, in the Horizon Behavioral Health group home, the two met. Gumpman, 57, who has Down syndrome, and Mundy, 59, who deals with mild mental challenges, were residents there.
The relationship was platonic at first, but over time, things began to change.
Gumpman, Mundy said, had an extra something that drew her to him.
“Every other guy, they didn’t have anything to do with me,” she said.
Gumpman treated her differently, she added, explaining how their bond began to form.
“I thought it’d be fun to go out on dates,” Mundy said before admitting just how infatuated she was with Gumpman.
Asked who was interested first, Mundy didn’t hesitate.
“Me,” she said, a smile betraying her happiness at the memories she created nearly three decades ago.
Like any other couple, the two had their go-to date ideas. The most frequent option, Mundy said, was going to the movies. “Jumanji,” the 1995 film, was Mundy’s favorite. Gumpman was a fan of “Batman.”
The two enjoyed each other’s company and appreciated the time they spent together. It wasn’t long before Mundy knew: “He was the right guy.”
Gumpman upped the ante on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day 1993. He popped the question that day, offering a modest yet valuable item: a ring with a heart, which Mundy still shows off to anyone asking about their relationship.
“He bought it out of his own pocket,” Mundy said before Gumpman, listening from a few feet away, chimed in.
“Yep!” he said loud enough to fill the entire room, an obvious sign of the pride he has in being able to make that purchase so many years ago.
The two would be committed to each other forever. On May 27, 1993, nearly 27 years ago, they held a ceremony celebrating their love and promises to each other.
“I chose him,” Mundy said. “He chose me.”
‘Immediately fell in love’
Gumpman and Mundy’s love story extends beyond each other.
The two have bounced around from place to place for years, living in group homes or the home of a sponsor and also living together by themselves for a period. For one reason or another, those living options did not work out. But a little over three years ago, the couple found a new place to stay, one filled with the opportunity for new experiences and new, valuable relationships for them.
Enter Wanda Sale, a Lynchburg resident who has worked with people with disabilities for years. As a “sponsor” with Links to Life, a Lynchburg-based organization that pairs in-home sponsors with people with disabilities, Sale heard about the couple needing a new home. She had chances to meet and talk with Mundy and Gumpman to see if they’d all be a good match.
“I immediately fell in love with them, and they immediately fell in love with me,” Sale said.
It was settled. Mundy and Gumpman would reside with Sale in her house, which quickly became their home, evidence of which can be found scattered about the single-level residence in a quiet neighborhood off Old Graves Mill Road.
On the front side of the house sit Gumpman and Mundy’s bedrooms, personalized by Sale and her husband, Stoney Jude, to suit the couple’s interests and needs.
Gumpman’s bedroom showcases a sports-centric theme. The comforter on his bed is all blue and emblazoned with a Duke University logo, his favorite team. A Duke lamp on his nightstand and Duke valance over the window show his fandom. On the windowsill is a display of NASCAR flags, a nod to Gumpman’s affinity for racing.
Next door is Mundy’s room, where she can sleep more comfortably in a recliner. The walls are all painted pink — Sale’s “girliness” has rubbed off on Mundy a bit.
Her love for Scooby-Doo is on display, too, with a stuffed version of the character in a corner. Crafts Mundy has completed, such as decorated picture frames, are placed around the room, as well.
Behind the glass on those works of art are personal photos that tell part of Mundy and Gumpman’s story. Elsewhere in the house, on the living area walls decorated with “family” motifs, Mundy and Gumpman show up again, their photos among the others of Sale and Jude’s relatives.
“I consider them as my family now,” Sale said. “[They’ve] completed us.”
Sale and Jude, in fact, have made Mundy and Gumpman part of all their plans, including long trips.
In the past, they’ve enjoyed going to the beach and to tourist destinations around Tennessee, Sale said.
A trip to see the cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C., is on tap for the coming months, along with a journey to Florida, where they’ll visit Disney World.
“I like to go on trips,” Mundy said. “We like to travel. I don’t like to be sitting at home not doing nothing.”
The most memorable trip so far, Sale said, came about two years ago.
In the spring of 2018, the group sailed off to the Bahamas on one of the four cruises they’ve been on. This one was special, because it was a celebration of Gumpman and Mundy’s 25th anniversary.
Before boarding the ship, the couple held a vow renewal ceremony at their church as a signal of their ongoing commitment to each other, no matter the circumstances.
‘It’s like a miracle’
It hasn’t always been smooth sailing for Gumpman and Mundy. In their long relationship, they’ve had to endure more than most couples.
Health issues top the list of challenges they’ve walked through together.
Before moving in with Sale, the two lived at another sponsor’s home when Gumpman encountered the biggest challenge of his life.
Gumpman, a former competitive weightlifter, fell down the stairs of the two-story house. Mundy found him at the bottom of the steps, his leg twisted under him. Gumpman had broken his neck.
“It was scary,” Mundy said. “Sometimes I have nightmares [about it].”
Months in the hospital and rehab came after that.
Mundy visited him there, of course. Physical separation couldn’t keep them from still holding on to each other.
“They waited it out and stuck it out and are still together,” Sale said. “A lot of couples wouldn’t be cool with all that.”
Gumpman, who still wears a brace on his leg for support, had to work his way back to walking again. There was time in a wheelchair, followed by use of a walker for support, which he still uses when he’s outside the house.
“It’s like a miracle that he’s even able to walk,” Sale said.
Gumpman doesn’t just walk now. At a recent prom night for people with special needs in Lynchburg, dressed in a white tuxedo and purple vest, he tore up the dance floor.
“I danced,” he said. “I danced my heart out.”
Mundy, too, has faced her share of challenges. Three years ago, she was 70 pounds heavier and had to take a slew of pills to keep her body functioning well.
Now, Sale said, she doesn’t take any medication.
Mundy faced another health issue, too.
Five days a week for six weeks, Mundy took chemotherapy pills and underwent radiation to rid her body of cancer in her colon.
The treatment worked. She beat the disease.
“Yes I did!” she said during a recent weekday afternoon, now in remission for about two years.
Mundy wouldn’t let cancer keep her and Gumpman apart, either.
‘They inspire me’
Today, challenges and disabilities don’t define them and certainly don’t slow them down.
In addition to the day services they attend, which help them manage some of the extra needs they have, the two participate in a number of other activities.
Outside the house, they are part of an exchange club, which allows them to experience different activities like bowling or community service projects.
Mundy particularly enjoys the opportunity to give back to the community by ringing the Salvation Army bell in front of stores around Christmastime. She and Gumpman also create encouraging cards or notes to deliver to first responders as a form of gratitude.
“It’s my duty to help out other people in need of help,” she said.
Individually, they have plenty of their own interests, too.
Gumpman is learning sign language and has the goal of learning to read. He and the rest of his family go over flashcards from time to time to encourage him in that endeavor.
In addition to being a sports fan, Gumpman also likes to play the guitar and board games, and when Sale’s grandchildren visit, he’s always the one to interact with them.
Mundy likes to play the keyboard and is a “social butterfly,” Sale said. Mundy becomes friends with people she meets in person instantly, and she enjoys social networking, too.
Some of her other time is dedicated to writing. She wants to write an essay or book about her life and Gumpman’s, including the challenges the two have overcome. She also pays attention to politics, and writes out her thoughts in letters to the president.
“Most of us, we wouldn’t do that,” Sale said of Mundy’s dedication to being an engaged citizen. “They inspire me.”
Jude, Sale’s husband, says he also is inspired by his adopted family members.
After watching Mundy, all dressed up in her long, purple dress, enjoy a carefree night with friends at the prom and seeing Gumpman forget the physical limitation of a walker while he moved to the beat of the music blaring from speakers a few feet in front of him, Jude beamed with pride. If only the rest of the world could display the joy Gumpman and Mundy do, “we would be so much better off,” he said.
“No matter what comes along,” Jude said, “they’ve still got a smile.”
A smile for every occasion
Those smiles are the foundation.
Sometimes, the expression is a signal of happiness. Happiness at the chances they get to go out together, for example. Like the times they go on dates.
Applebee’s is their favorite spot. Less formal dining options such as Burger King and Wendy’s are also good, along with a dessert place such as Dairy Queen.
Sometimes, their smiles are the only possible response to the fun they have with each other.
On nights they don’t go out, Gumpman and Mundy are content to enjoy each other’s company at the house. One of their favorite pastimes there is playing Nintendo Wii together. One hundred pin bowling is their game of choice.
“I can’t help if I win even if I’m not trying to win,” Mundy said with a laugh. “I’m always getting strikes all the time.”
Gumpman, though, is the competitor in the house — with evidence of that spirit showing up as he yells, or “coaches,” while watching Duke play basketball — and won’t let his other half get away with a Wii win without poking a little fun.
One recent afternoon, Mundy won their Wii bowling match by a comfortable margin as Gumpman set a new scoring record for himself.
Still, Gumpman wasn’t content with the performance, sticking his tongue out at Mundy after seeing she’d come out on top.
Mundy only smiled. Gumpman’s drive to be victorious in the small things is part of what makes their relationship so special.
Decades after they first committed to spend their lives with each other, Gumpman and Mundy still share a romantic spark.
As Sale curled Mundy’s newly dyed blonde hair ahead of an evening out recently, Gumpman watched, then couldn’t help but exclaim his approval.
“Oooooh! Hot Lips!” he said. The expression, Gumpman’s favorite nickname for Mundy, has been part of their relationship for years.
Mundy, of course, let a wide smile spread across her face.
Sometimes, though, her smile and Gumpman’s are more subdued. No date night or big event, no funny interaction is responsible in this case.
Though no laughs accompany the look, and though they’re not flashing any teeth, the subtle response, as the sides of their lips curl slightly, is noticeable. This small smile is simply a sign of contentment.
As Gumpman sat at the kitchen bar and filled hollowed-out peppers for dinner one night, Mundy stood next to him. She didn’t need to get her hands dirty to be involved in the preparation. Her presence was enough for Gumpman, who looked up at Mundy, smiled, then gently laid his head on her shoulder.
Encapsulated in the moment are the tenderness and kindness the two share. Those virtues, along with patience and communication, are the expressions of the thing they’ve shared since the 1990s: love.
When Gumpman gets a little agitated, Mundy knows exactly what to do to help him calm down.
There are the little actions, too, that show how they serve one another, like the times Mundy carries Gumpman’s coffee for him to give him a better chance at stability while he walks.
When struggles arise between them, or they face challenges outside the safety of their family home, they’re ready to “talk it out” or work through issues in favor of getting to the other side together.
“Give each other a chance,” Mundy said of what’s helped them to this point.
Gumpman and Mundy have decided nothing will stand in the way of their commitment to each other. Not a broken neck and the ensuing months they had to spend apart. Not cancer. No mental or physical challenges will come between them.
“He’s my partner,” Mundy said. “Always.”
