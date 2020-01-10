Fire and rescue crews investigating the scene of a home fire Thursday in the Vinton area of Bedford County discovered human remains, according to a news release from Bedford County Fire Marshal Leo George.
Responders were dispatched to a single-wide mobile home at 2194 Nemmo Road at 10:24 p.m. after reports to 911. When they arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames, and the fire was spreading to a nearby wood line. Responding to the fire were Shady Grove and Bedford fire departments. They were assisted by Bedford County Fire and Rescue and medics from Stewartsville and Moneta. The teams quickly brought the fire under control, but the home was a total loss.
The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed. An autopsy is expected to be performed by the Roanoke Medical Examiners Office in the coming days. A joint investigation of the fire is being conducted with the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.
— Ray Jarvis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.