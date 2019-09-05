HUDDLESTON — Huddleston Elementary School teacher Amy Mallow received "quite a shock" Thursday morning during a surprise pep rally to announce she is one of eight finalists for Virginia's 2020 Teacher of the Year award. Mallow — who came to Bedford County Public Schools in 2006 — is representing Region 5 which is made up of 22 school divisions.

Mallow is this year’s Bedford County Public Schools Teacher of the Year and twice has been named Huddleston Elementary School Teacher of the Year and was the Bedford County Public Schools Elementary Teacher of the Year in 2011.

"I love what I do," Mallow said. "It's a lot of hard work and it takes a lot of commitment but I know I found my place."

Get breaking news emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Reporter

Shannon Keith covers Bedford County for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5530.

Recommended for you

Load comments