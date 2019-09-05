HUDDLESTON — Huddleston Elementary School teacher Amy Mallow received "quite a shock" Thursday morning during a surprise pep rally to announce she is one of eight finalists for Virginia's 2020 Teacher of the Year award. Mallow — who came to Bedford County Public Schools in 2006 — is representing Region 5 which is made up of 22 school divisions.
Mallow is this year’s Bedford County Public Schools Teacher of the Year and twice has been named Huddleston Elementary School Teacher of the Year and was the Bedford County Public Schools Elementary Teacher of the Year in 2011.
"I love what I do," Mallow said. "It's a lot of hard work and it takes a lot of commitment but I know I found my place."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.