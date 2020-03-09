The 10th day of every month is a busy time for Morgan Holt.
As the residential support coordinator for Rush Homes, a nonprofit that provides affordable housing to people with disabilities and low incomes, Holt is tasked with preventing the circumstances that lead to evictions.
So when the rent comes due on the 10th and a resident is late with their payment, Holt takes the time to reach out to her residents personally to help get them back on track.
It is a seemingly obvious but unique approach that has helped prevent dozens of residents from losing their apartments. In a city consumed by an eviction crisis, Holt’s work has made Rush Homes a cradle of stability unlike any other low-income housing provider in Lynchburg.
“A lot of people have a fearful reaction to any sort of communication from their landlord and are reluctant to engage in dialogue, because they have had bad experiences previously,” Holt said in a recent interview. “But by building a trusting relationship with our residents, they understand that we really want them to stay.”
Renters in the Hill City are threatened with eviction at rates more than three and a half times higher than the national average, according to an analysis of eviction records conducted last year by the Virginia Legal Aid Society.
In 2016 alone, more than 1,200 families — nearly nine percent of the city’s renting population — faced the prospect of losing their homes. Poorer residents and those with disabilities are especially vulnerable to the crisis.
But in the three years since Rush Homes inaugurated their residential support program, just two tenants across the nonprofit’s 99 housing units have been evicted.
“We work hard to avoid evictions,” said Jeff Smith, the executive director of Rush Homes. “We realize that oftentimes we’re the one place that meets our resident’s needs, so to leave here is only going to create more instability in their lives.”
Holt’s work can seem like a no-brainer, but it is a revolutionary concept among housing complexes dedicated to low-income residents. Even the Lynchburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority, which provides publicly-subsidized housing to hundreds of low-income Hill City residents, has no employee devoted solely to maintaining residential stability.
“It just involves a shift in thinking,” Holt, a former social worker, said of her work.
According to Smith, Rush Homes is prepared to take a hit on unpaid rent if tenants are willing to work with the nonprofit to help pay back what they owe. The nonprofit offers payment plans to those who fall behind and works closely with their residents to help them met deadlines.
“We believe that is an important thing to do,” Smith said.
Eviction prevention is not the only help Holt provides. She also is a resource for residents who need assistance completing important paperwork and other tasks.
“If I need help with something, I can go directly to her,” Arnett Thompson, a longtime resident at Rush Home’s Armstrong Place property, said of Holt. “It's very important because as you get older your capabilities are not as strong. But she can zip through it.”
Created from scratch in late 2016, the program is funded through a hodgepodge of private grants.
The stability Rush Homes offers has made it an attractive place to live. Today, more than 650 people are on the nonprofit’s waiting list.
Eleanor McKinney, who signed a lease with Rush Homes three years ago, was grateful to escape her old, mold-infested apartment for a spacious one-bedroom unit at Armstrong Place.
Thanks to Rush Homes and Holt, McKinney’s quality of life has dramatically improved.
Holt helps McKinney, who uses a wheelchair, operate the apartment’s appliances, including a washer and dryer, and she routinely checks in with her to make sure she has what she needs to live comfortably.
“We all live by ourselves, so it makes a difference,” McKinney said.
