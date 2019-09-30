Lynchburg’s housing authority is re-launching an effort to bring life to run-down houses around the city.
The Lynchburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority is starting an initiative, called the Vacant Housing Revitalization and Rehabilitation Program, to fix up vacant and condemned structures and repurpose them as low-income, affordable housing.
Dawn Fagan, executive director for LRHA, said the program used to be called Spot Blight, but it hasn’t been active for a few years. She said she wanted to bring a positive spin to the initiative and brought it up at last week’s LRHA board meeting.
“We’re really kind of feeling our way around to how we can best set up the program,” Fagan said. “Affordable housing is not easy.”
The housing authority will seek out viable vacant or condemned buildings in the city, approach the owners, then purchase the property and renovate it for low-income tenants.
Fagan said the program will be partially funded by Community Development Block Grants, but she is seeking more funding to cover acquisition and renovation of each property, as well as money for a full-time employee with LRHA who would help run the program.
The program is looking at a few houses in Lynchburg and working with the property owners to acquire a clear deed, she said, adding the goal is to purchase properties in a way that benefits the owner.
Neighborhood Services Manager Keith Wright monitors vacant and condemned housing in Lynchburg. Currently, there are 326 vacant homes registered with the city, though Wright said that number fluctuates.
A building can be classified as vacant if no one has been living there for 12 continuous months, Wright said. Condemned buildings are structures that have been vacant for a year and utilities, like water and electric, have been off for six months.
Wright said property owners must register vacant buildings with the city every year.
Jeff Smith, executive director of Rush Homes, an organization that builds low-income housing for eligible Lynchburg residents, said he is hoping to collaborate with LRHA on the rehabilitation program.
Smith, who also volunteers with LRHA’s collaborative advisory group, said he feels the program re-launch is important for the city’s high poverty rates.
Lynchburg's poverty rate is 22.3%, according to U.S. Census American Community Survey five-year estimates from 2013 to 2017. Studies from Legal Aid Society and Enterprise Community Partners, as outlined in a report presented to city council in July, show that 4,497 households in Lynchburg spent more than 50% of their income on housing in 2016. Additionally, the report states that Lynchburg has a shortage of 2,340 affordable homes for the extremely low-income population.
“We recognize that … affordable housing is the cornerstone of improvement of families in Lynchburg, for everyone in Lynchburg,” he said. “When one house changes, that begins a process.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.