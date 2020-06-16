The Lynchburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority announced the hiring of a new executive director Tuesday.
Mary E. Mayrose, who most recently held the post of executive director for the Phenix City Housing Authority in Alabama, replaces Dawn Fagan, who resigned earlier this year.
Mayrose, who will begin the new position on Aug. 10, has nearly 30 years of experience in public service and affordable housing, according to a LRHA release. While in Alabama, she obtained more than $50 million in grants for the Phenix City Housing Authority.
“One of the guiding principles of my career is encouraging mutual trust between the Board of Commissioners, residents, city government and other stakeholders by keeping their dreams, visions and ideas front and center in all actions," Mayrose said in the release.
The LRHA's Board of Commissioners announced the appointment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.