In their fight to make evictions lawful and rare, housing lawyers with the Virginia Legal Aid Society are combing through hundreds of pages of court records to build a comprehensive database of eviction cases in Lynchburg.
When completed, the first-of-its-kind database will give housing advocates the tools to map out the scope of court-ordered evictions across the Hill City and to identify individual neighborhoods most affected by the region’s eviction crisis.
“The hope is to be able to pinpoint key areas in the community where we can make an impact,” said Lydia Turnier, a legal aid attorney who represents low- income tenants.
An average of three families are threatened with eviction each day in Lynchburg, according to an analysis of eviction records conducted last year by the Virginia Legal Aid Society.
The records show Lynchburg renters were threatened with eviction at rates more than three-and-a-half times higher than the national average. In 2016 alone, more than 1,200 families — nearly nine percent of the city’s renting population — faced the prospect of losing their homes.
VLAS relied on aggregated court data to produce those figures, but since the records they reviewed provided little context about individual cases, housing lawyers were unable to identify where exactly those evictions occurred. For example, complete addresses were not included in the original data set.
To get around the problem, housing lawyers and researchers hired by VLAS have been painstakingly reviewing each court summons associated with an eviction case. The summons, which only can be viewed at one of two computer terminals in Lynchburg General District Court, include invaluable data points, such as addresses and if an eviction suit was filed for unpaid rent or another lease violation.
With about 2,000 eviction cases filed in Lynchburg in any given year, the process is tedious and could take months to review each case from 2018, according to Paul Robertson, a senior attorney at VLAS. Researchers hope to complete the initial stages of the project sometime this year.
The effort is part of a larger initiative started by VLAS last fall to reduce Lynchburg’s high eviction rate. Known as the Campaign to Reduce Evictions, or CARE, the program was inspired by a similar initiative launched by affordable housing advocates in Richmond in 2018.
“We’ve got to bring these eviction numbers down. It doesn’t make sense for our community to be so out of line with the rest of the country,” said Jeremy White, the managing attorney for the Virginia Legal Aid Society’s Lynchburg office.
On Wednesday, more than 30 people representing various nonprofits, public agencies and the apartment industry met at the Salvation Army of Greater Lynchburg to brainstorm ways to better tackle evictions and to coordinate resources.
VLAS lawyers now will use the participants’ recommendations — which included everything from hiring social workers devoted exclusively to preventing evictions to developing a court-led eviction diversion program — to draw up a list of next steps. VLAS plans to host a follow-up meeting in the spring.
“We know what the problems are and we want to start chipping away at those problems with solutions that are going to have a meaningful impact for our community,” White said.
