Bedford County firefighters rescued a six-year-old horse from a below-ground water tank Friday after the animal became trapped.

The successful nighttime operation took place on Shepherds Store Road, according to a Facebook post from the Bedford Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews with the Bedford County’s Special Operations Command, a specialized unit made up of firefighters from across the county, pumped water out of the tank before pulling the animal out with the help of a “haul system.”

“Our Special Operations Command is one of the few organizations that is trained & equipped to address such complex operations,” Jack Jones, chief of Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue, said in an email Saturday.

The horse’s condition is unclear, but according to the Bedford Volunteer Fire Department, it was able to stand and eat on its own after being rescued.

Richard Chumney covers breaking news and public safety for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5547. 

