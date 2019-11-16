Bedford County firefighters rescued a six-year-old horse from a below-ground water tank Friday after the animal became trapped.
The successful nighttime operation took place on Shepherds Store Road, according to a Facebook post from the Bedford Volunteer Fire Department.
Crews with the Bedford County’s Special Operations Command, a specialized unit made up of firefighters from across the county, pumped water out of the tank before pulling the animal out with the help of a “haul system.”
“Our Special Operations Command is one of the few organizations that is trained & equipped to address such complex operations,” Jack Jones, chief of Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue, said in an email Saturday.
The horse’s condition is unclear, but according to the Bedford Volunteer Fire Department, it was able to stand and eat on its own after being rescued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.