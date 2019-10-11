Horizon Behavioral Health is no longer being considered to run buildings at the Central Virginia Training Center that are set to close next summer.
Horizon, the local community services board, had submitted a proposal in June to lease five of the most modern buildings on the CVTC campus from the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, which owns the 350-acre campus and operates CVTC.
Under the lease, the buildings would have hosted a variety of services offered by Horizon to the greater Lynchburg area in the mental health field, including residential substance abuse treatment, intensive outpatient services and case management, according to CEO Damien Cabezas.
One building was envisioned as a home for 12 CVTC residents, effectively not moving them from their home environment even as the campus closes in June 2020 as per a settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice.
Horizon started the process in July 2018 with an unsolicited proposal, according to communications manager Lauren Connors, and submitted its final proposal to the state on June 19 of this year.
Its proposal was the only one submitted to DBHDS, according to department spokesperson Meghan McGuire. DBHDS evaluated the proposal and found it “was not financially sustainable and therefore not a viable option into the future,” she wrote in an email.
Connors said that financial sustainability referred to the infrastructural upkeep of the buildings, which make up a small portion of the 92 structures on the campus.
Horizon learned DBHDS was no longer considering its proposal on Aug. 28, according to Connors.
Reached Friday, Amherst County Board of Supervisors chairman Jimmy Ayers said the campus is in need of an overhaul of its water and sewer systems at an estimated cost of around $15 million.
“The uncertainty of its future is concerning; it should be concerning for everyone in our community.”
Both Ayers and Amherst County Administrator Dean Rogers said Friday they were unaware the proposal had fallen through.
Rogers said the CVTC campus could be a huge investment opportunity and economic driver if redeveloped, but has been “a dinosaur that’s falling between the cracks of different agencies.”
“We want the state to clean the place up and we want to put it to some taxable use that will create jobs for the entire region,” he said.
Amherst County agencies and boards have set aside $250,000 to go toward a redevelopment plan for the campus, which Rogers said they hope to match with a grant.
With the Horizon proposal out of the picture, McGuire said the process leading up to the June 2020 closure of CVTC “will continue as originally planned in 2012.”
