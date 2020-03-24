Citing governmental guidelines and concern over the coronavirus, Horizon Behavioral Health is adjusting some of its services and suspending others.
In a letter sent out Tuesday, Horizon CEO Damien Cabezas said providers will "work hard to provide uninterrupted critical services" and detailed some of the changes its clients will experience.
All residential crisis stabilization services will be halted, as well as psychosocial rehab at the Hudson House facility, according to the letter.
Anyone coming to a Horizon facility for treatment will be asked to wait in their car until a worker is ready to see them. Its residential substance abuse facility will be temporarily transitioned to a single room setup.
Visitors will no longer be allowed to Horizon's intermediate care facilities (ICFs) and anyone who does enter one of Horizon's facilities will have their temperature checked.
Horizon will continue same-day access and walk-in admissions, as well as telehealth services. By next week, Cabezas said 40% of its services will be telehealth and 60% will be face to face.
"Practice mindfulness and self-care and know that you're not alone," he wrote.
