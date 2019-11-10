Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have 0 remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have 0 remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Get Started to activate your digital access. If not we ask that you purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
During a recent visit to the United States Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, a group of young Marines came up to shake hands with Theodore “Teddy” Mariolis, who served in the Marine Corps during World War II.
Mariolis immediately noticed a large scuff mark on one of the Marine’s otherwise perfectly shined shoes.
“What’s going on with that?” Mariolis sternly asked while pointing at his shoe.
The young sergeant explained that he scuffed his shoe a few minutes earlier while pushing the wheelchair of another veteran who was visiting the memorial. He promised Mariolis that he would fix the problem right away.
“Make it quick,” Mariolis said, smiling. “And Semper Fi.”
The saying “once a Marine, always a Marine” holds true, even when you are 101 years old.
Mariolis, a resident of Forest, was one of 14 World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans who departed the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford on Oct. 11 as part of the Honor Flight Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to transporting as many United States military veterans as possible to see the memorials of the wars they fought in.
The three-day trip in October was the third for the Central and Southwest Virginia Honor Flight in Bedford, which was organized by Martin Leamy and Maggie Mitchell in 2018. The Central and Southwest Virginia Honor Flight conducts two Honor Flights each year. The next trip is scheduled for April 2020.
Mariolis said the trip brought back a lot memories of his service in the Pacific Theater during the war.
“I can see faces today and they are just so clear,” he said. “It doesn’t seem that long ago right now. I thank God that he kept me alive long enough to come on this trip. This is really something.”
A native of New York City, Mariolis — the son of Greek immigrants — was drafted into the military shortly after the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, and was sent to the Pacific Theater of the war in 1943 as part of the Marine Corps’ 3rd Division.
“They gave me a choice and I remember wanting to join the Marines because I wanted to fight,” Mariolis said. “The Japanese attacked my country and killed my countrymen. I wanted to go over there and fight them.”
Mariolis was assigned to an anti-aircraft group that was stationed in Guadalcanal and later in Guam. Mariolis said he remembers the Japanese soldiers as “faceless enemies.”
“The nature of the Japanese soldiers was to hide in the jungle and fight and never give up,” he said. “They were told to always fight to the death for their Emperor, even if it meant killing themselves to take out as many American soldiers as they could.”
Mariolis recalled the apprehension he felt one day when a Japanese soldier approached him attempting to surrender to American soldiers.
“A lot of them would pretend to surrender and have grenades under their arms and when they would get close, they would raise their arms and the grenades would fall out and kill them and some Americans,” Mariolis said. “I was shaving one day and in the mirror I see a Japanese soldier coming at me with his arms up. He was naked and already had his hands in the air so I could see that he didn’t have anything on him. That was the only reason I let him approach me.”
In 1945, Mariolis’ anti-aircraft unit was transferred to the island of Tinian, where they were assigned to guard a U.S. Army air base that was conducting bombing missions over Japan.
“I didn’t understand why they had a bunch of Marines guarding an Army base,” Mariolis said. “They had their own guys to do that so it struck me as odd.”
Mariolis found out what his unit was guarding in August 1945 when he learned the war was over.
“One day they told us to pack up because we were going home,” he said. “We were guarding the Enola Gay, the plane that dropped the first atomic bomb on Japan. It made a lot more sense then.”
After the war, Mariolis returned home, met and married his wife of 53 years, and entered into a career in hotel and resort management. He lived in Florida for many years before coming to the Lynchburg area about 12 years ago. Mariolis said he never wanted to return to the islands he served on more than 70 years ago.
“I didn’t want to go there again,” he said. “Once was enough.”
Even more than seven decades after the war, Mariolis said he occasionally feels guilt about surviving the war and returning home.
“So many guys didn’t make it and that still gets to me,” Mariolis said. “I keep asking ‘why me?’ Why did I make it out? Look at the Bedford Boys, where two-thirds of the guys that left never came back. The magnitude of loss will always bother me.”
However, Mariolis said his only regret is “not being 10 years younger” so he could get out and advocate for the U.S. to withdraw its troops from Iraq and Afghanistan.
“I would be in Washington, D.C., banging on every door I could telling the government to bring our people home,” Mariolis said. “There is nothing in Afghanistan we need. We don’t need to lose anymore people over there.
“That is what I want to say to the politicians in Washington,” he said. “No more ... not one more. Bring them home.”
Salute to Veterans 2019 - Ralph (Pete) Puckett
Ralph (Pete) Puckett
Nominator
R. Les Puckett
Veteran's Service Information
Military Branch:
Navy
Town from time at service:
Lynchburg
Highest rank:
Seaman
Years in service:
2
Overseas deployment:
South Pacific (Iwo Jima)
Tribute
Dad joined the Navy at the age of seventeen to go fight in WWII. He was sent to combat training in California then deployed to the South Pacific for the duration of the war. He is one of the remaining WWII vets, vets we are loosing daily to old age. Their passing is a loss for all of us remaining. They all should receive this tribute.
Salute to Veterans 2019 - Daniel Love
Daniel Love
Nominator
Amy Love
Veteran's Service Information
Military Branch:
Army
Town from time at service:
Lynchburg
Highest rank:
Specialist
Years in service:
2008 - 14
Overseas deployment:
Operation Iraqi Freedom
Tribute
For years Dan Love has taught high school history and has respected the significant contribution of our military to our great nation. In 2008, he felt the call to not only talk about service, but to participate. His convictions became actions and he joined the 116th Army National Guard, so he could serve his country while continuing to teach at Liberty Christian Academy. He served a tour of duty in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2010 and was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge. Dan's strong integrity and willingness to sacrifice make him an example of servant leadership. Just as he protected and served our country through his military service, he continues to serve our community through his influence and teaching of the next generation.
Salute to Veterans 2019 - Kenneth Garren
Kenneth Garren
Nominator
Sheila Garren
Veteran's Service Information
Military Branch:
Army
Town from time at service:
Lynchburg
Highest rank:
Colonel (o6)
Years in service:
31.5
Overseas deployment:
Tribute
Kenneth Garren joined the VA Army National Guard in February 1958 as a private when he was a 17-year-old senior in a Roanoke high school. After graduating from high school he began his six months of active duty for training, and served in the Engineer Platoon of his National Guard unit in Roanoke. Subsequently he earned his BS, MA, and PhD degrees in mathematics. In January 1977, he was given a direct appointment as Captain, US Army Reserves, and assigned to Headquarters Company, 2174th US Army Garrison, 80th Division (TNG), thus beginning more than two decades of additional service in his military career. During this time, some of his most notable achievements were serving as Battalion commander of a Army Reserve Drill Sergeant Training Battalion in West Virginia, analyzing after-action reports from Desert Storm/Desert Shield at the Center for Army Lessons Learned at Fort Leavenworth, and serving for six years in support of the Command & General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth. Among his numerous awards were the Army Reserve Componentsl Achievement Metal (two Oak Leaf Clusters), Army Achievement Metal, Army Commendation Metal, and the Meritorious Service Medal. He retired as a Colonel in 2000. His civilian career included 5 years with the NASA Langley Research Center working on Apollo and Gemini projects followed by 52 years in academia. He is currently in his 19th year as the President of the University of Lynchburg.
Ring 2018
Thomas Ring
Nominator
Patricia Ring
Veteran's Service Information
Military Branch:
Army
Town from time of service:
Lynchburg
Highest rank:
Specialist 5th Class
Years in service:
6 (Enlisted March 1958 & discharged March 1964)
Overseas deployments
Berlin, Germany
Tribute
Thomas is worthy of a tribute because he enlisted in the Army to serve his country at the young age of 17. During his deployment to Berlin, he was assigned as a medic at the 279th Station Hospital. Upon his return to the states, he was stationed at South Park Medical Dispensary in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After serving his country overseas and in the states, he was honorably discharged March 1964.
James Farlow Sr.
James Farlow Sr.
Nominator
James Farlow Jr
Veteran's Service Information
Military Branch:
Marine Corps
Town from time of service:
Lynchburg, VA
Highest rank:
Lance Corporal
Years in service:
1968-1969
Overseas deployments,
Vietnam, July-August 1968
Tribute
My dad, LCpl. James I. Farlow, Sr., USMC, Ret., is a veteran deserving of recognition, as he gave half the usage of his body 50 years ago in service to his country, while serving in Vietnam.
He was hit in the head, back and arm on a mission on 26 August 1968, and was airlifted to a hospital ship where they removed part of his skull and brain.
He was in a coma for two weeks, and learned to do everything over one-handed. He never let it stop him as he was an assistant Scoutmaster when I was in Boy Scouts. He hiked Sharp Top mountain four times in my youth.
In 2004, he was awarded Citizen of the Year in Bedford County from Sheriff Mike Brown for saving a neighbor caught under an overturned burning tractor.
Never once did he call himself a hero. But he lived the life of one. He managed to be a great dad, as well, and still is, and a wonderful grandfather and husband. To those that know him, he is an inspiration, and those who meet him are always amazed by his story. I'm proud to be his son, and he's always been my hero.
Dale E. Ring
Dale E. Ring
Nominator
Thomas Ring
Veteran's Service Information
Military Branch:
Navy
Town from time of service:
Lynchburg
Highest rank:
DK3 ( E4 )
Years in service:
Oct.3, 1968 -- June 9, 1974 4 years active service and 2 years inactive reserve
Overseas deployments:
2 years 3 months USS Forrestal and The island of Guam for over a year
Tribute
I want to recognize my brother Dale for his service in the Navy.
Jones, Donald
Donald Jones
Nominator
Donald Jones Jr.
Veteran's Service Information
Military Branch:
Navy
Town from time of service:
Pearl Harbor
Highest rank:
E9
Years in service:
25 years -1945 to 1970
Overseas deployments:
Several deployments to Mediterranean
Tribute
This is a Tribute to honor my Dad and my "Hero" He served our country for 25 years and was a E-9 Master Diver. I remember him to be a hard charging and tough to the core. He was highly respected by the sailors that worked under him as well as the officers that were over him. He was what the Navy called "spit shined" A E-9 (Master Chief) was the highest rank an enlisted man could go with the exception of the Master Chief of the Navy (E-10) which there is only one. In 1969 Dad was nominated by congress to fulfill the duties as the Master Chief of the navy but declined the position and retired June 6, 1970. Dad earned many awards during his career, listed are a few; seven good conduct awards, four Navy achievement medal, three Bronze Star National Defense Service Medals and three Navy Commendation Medals. I proudly served our country for 9 years in the US Navy and at the time of my discharge in 1988 my family beginning with my Mother during WWII had 67 years of Naval service, 10 years of Army, 6 years in the Air Force and 6 years National Guard. It is evident that me and my family support our military men and women and love the USA. My Dad passed away April 2, 2018 but the legacy he left behind will live on in my heart
Ventris Gibson
Ventris Gibson
Nominator
Ronald Williams
Veteran's Service Information
Military Branch:
Navy
Town from time of service:
Washington, DC
Highest rank:
E4
Years in service:
3 years
Overseas deployments:
Cuba and Sicily
Tribute
Ms. Gibson has focused on the employment of veterans for over 30 years. She established the Office of Veterans Employment at the federal Department of Veterans Affairs and the Federal Aviation Administration.
She collaborated with VA while at FAA to have the air traffic control training program fully accredited for veterans. In the past year, she sponsored D.C. Hires Vets. These hiring events resulted in the employment of Veterans.
She is passionate about assisting veterans.
Garry Witt
Gary Witt
Nominator
Gary Witt
Veteran's Information
Military Branch:
Marine Corps
Town from time of service:
Lynchburg
Highest rank:
Corporal
Years in service:
2 years
Overseas deployments:
Vietnam, 2 Purple Hearts
Tribute
Just elected to National Sergeant-At-Arms for Military Order of the Purple Heart
James Thomas
James Thomas
Nominator
Chrisie Thomas
Veteran's Service Information
Military Branch:
Air Force
Town from time of service:
Madison Heights, VA
Highest rank:
First Sgt, MSgt
Years in service:
Sept. 1977 to Sept. 1981. Oct. 1982 to Sept. 2000
Overseas deployments:
Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm, Operation Northern Watch x 2
Tribute
My dad served in the Air Force for 22 years and retired to be with me.
He was deployed to Southeast Asia three separate times.
He continued his service by being a local police officer for about 15 years and he’s one of the strongest men I know.
This would be an amazing honor for him.
Jerry Fink
Jerry Fink
Nominator
Melanie Thompson
Veteran's Service Information
Military Branch:
Army
Town from time of service:
Lynchburg
Highest rank:
Current Detachment Sergeant, Army National Guard
Years in service:
30 years and still counting
Overseas deployments:
Numerous
Tribute
Sergeant Fink has run three local National Guard detachments - Lynchburg, Bedford, and Farmville - and currently serves at the aviation detachment outside of Richmond.
He additionally received his masters degree and also is a local mental health counselor. He recently celebrated his 30 year anniversary in the Army and continues to serve.
Last year, he spoke to TC Miller Elementary 3rd graders about Veterans Day and what service to country means, taking a half-day from Richmond to be there.
Robert F. Dees
Robert F. Dees
Nominator
Jordan Hayley
Veteran Information
Military Branch:
Army
Town from time ofservice:
Military Bases around the world
Highest rank:
Major General
Years in service:
1972-2003
Overseas deployments, if applicable.:
Assistant Division Commander for Operations, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault); Commander, Second Infantry Division, United States Forces Korea; and as Deputy Commanding General, V Corps in Europe, concurrently serving as Commander, US-Israeli Combined Task Force for Missile Defense. He commanded airborne, air assault, and mechanized infantry forces from platoon through division level.
Tribute
I met General Dees when I was 10 years old as my mom & I volunteered helping our local military.
There are so many things to share but several stand out for me. General Dees is the most giving and patriotic American I have ever met. He continues to serve our country and others around the world since retiring from the Army by teaching others, raising millions of dollars for different causes and being a world class role model for others.
Bob & his wife, Kathleen met a special family in Liberia on one of his trips and has taken on ensuring this young student gets a great education at LU. He and his wife took this young student in as as one of their own. He has taken special interest in helping me along my journey whenever I have needed or asked.
He continues his fight not only in our homeland but around the world to save American from the evil forces that would like to destroy our great country.
His family has made great sacrifices so Gen. Dees could serve our country and I would love to honor him and his wonderful family for what they all had to give up so Gen. Dees could serve in our military.
Leslie Baker
Les Baker
Nominator
Steve Bozeman
Veteran's Service Information
Military Branch:
Army
Town from time of service:
Lynchburg
Highest rank:
Sergeant
Years in service:
two years
Overseas deployments
Vietnam 1969 - 1970
Tribute
Les Baker was awarded a Bronze Star for Valor and Purple Heart Medal for being wounded in Vietnam. Les was a Charter Member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 196 formed in 1985.
He was on planning committee to dedicated the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Monument Terrace in 1986.
He is Past President of Vietnam Veterans of American, Chapter 196.
He is Past Commander of American Legion, Post 16.
He is very active in veterans issues in area and helped in many fundraisers to assist local veterans in need. He was on planning committee when the "Moving Wall" was in Lynchburg on Memorial Day Weekend with over 20,000 visitors.
He helped in the fund-raising efforts for the POW/MIA Memorial to be dedicated on Monument Terrace in 2005 and the Purple Heart Memorial dedicated in 2008.
Les has a big heart for veterans and is the official "Greeter" at the American Legion, Post 16 Social Club where there is lively discussions everyday on many topics from golf to politics.
Raymond Weiland
Raymond O. Weiland Jr.
Nominator
Dewey Ferguson
Veteran's Service Information
Military Branch:
Navy
Town from time of service:
Lynchburg
Highest rank:
2nd class Petty Officer (Photography)
Years in service:
1941-1945
Overseas deployments:
U.S.S. Wisconsin,South China Sea along with engagements at Okinawa and Iwo Jima, part of the occupying force, arriving at Tokyo Bay on 5 September
Tribute
A U.S.S. Wisconsin Plank owner.
Martin J. Reardon
Martin J. Reardon
Nominator
Linda Reardon
Veteran's Service Information
Military Branch:
Marine Corps
Town from time of service:
Middletown CT
Highest rank:
Corp
Years in service:
1970-1975
Overseas deployments:
Vietnam
I’m putting my husband up for this tribute because of his love of this country, Marine Corps, God & His family.
He served his country in The Marine Corps, spend time in Vietnam, where he injured his knee and has since became 100 percent disabled. Then serving his fellow veterans, leading and organizing Memorial Day and Veteran Day Ceremonies and Memorial Day parade for 20 years in his hometown in Connecticut for 20 years.
He served as the State Commandant for the Marine Corps League in Connecticut. He serves as Commandant of the Bedford Detachment, MCL.
With all he does he has always taken care of his family. He has three daughters and a son. He also has three grandsons and two granddaughters.
I have been with my husband for 43 years and have supported him & have even helped him with some of the things he has done.
Teresa Farmer
Teresa Farmer
Nominator
Teresa Farmer
Veteran's Service Information
Military Branch:
Navy
Town from time at service:
Forest
Highest rank:
e2
Years in service:
1991-1993
Tribute
My oath of service will not expire! I will carry on my duties as my flag is folded, Taps echos across the seas and i go to my final eternal duty station.
Brian More
Brian Moore
Nominator
Gary Witt
Veteran's Information
Military Branch:
Army
Town from time at service:
New Hampshire
Highest rank:
Sergeant First Class E7
Years in service:
11
Overseas deployments, if applicable.:
3 deployments Iraq & Afghanistan
Tribute
Brian has written a book “Purple Hearts & Wounded Spirits” which is his own testimony of one man’s journey through war, faith, and forgiveness.
He is a living testimony of one veteran who has been where many of us Combat Veterans have been and lived to tell our story.
He has just been voted in to take the Commanders position in our local Military Order of the Purple Heart, Lynchburg Chapter 1607.
I hope many of the younger generation of Purple Heart Veterans will consider joining to give him the support he needs to help our area Veterans.
Lynchburg and surrounding counties are a Purple Heart Community, and Liberty is the first Purple Heart University in the state, there are over 60 Combat Wounded Parking signs at business in the area ... so let’s get the word out to these younger Combat Veterans that there is hope for us in our community.
George Kolar Sr.
George Kolar Sr.
Nominator
Gary Witt
Veteran's Information
Military Branch:
Army
Town from time of service:
Cleveland, OH
Highest rank:
Sp4
Years in service:
Dec 1965 - Dec 1971
Overseas deployments
None
Tribute
George belongs to several of the local Veterans organizations, including the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council, and Vietnam Veteran’s of America.
He volunteers with Hospice and delivers food for many events. He goes out of his way to help Veterans raise money for special needs and often takes veterans to hospital appointments. He assists in setting up equipment for local artists who volunteer and perform at assisted Living and Nursing Homes.
George finds a Veteran’s need and pitches in to help. He and his wife Kathy are regulars at the Monument Terrace Troop Rallies in Lynchburg on Fridays.
Otto Davis
Otto Davis
Nominator
Gary Witt
Veteran Information
Military Branch:
Army
Town from time of service:
Forest, VA
Highest rank:
Sp4
Years in service:
August 1969 - April 1971
Overseas deployments
Vietnam
Tribute
Otto Davis is an Army Veteran who received a Purple Heart, Vietnam Gallantry Cross, Combat Infantry Badge, Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze stars, National Defense Service Medal.
He is co-Founder of the Lynchburg Area Veteran’s Council, past treasurer of the Vietnam Veteran’s of America, Lynchburg Chapter 196, and Sergeant-At-Arms of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 1607, Lynchburg, VA.
He was given several awards including; DAR Veteran of the Year, District Legionaire of the Year, Western Region Legionarie of the year, Piedmont Area Veterans Council, Outstanding Veteran Volunteer Award.
Otto works with JROTC programs in the area and runs the American Legion Junior Shooters Program. He also is speaker at Wreaths Across America, in Lynchburg.
He is a member of Heritage Baptist Church and takes a message of hope into Green Rock Correctional Center and other locations when asked.
Jay Westcott/The News & Advance
Herbert Bolin
Herbert 'Bill' Bolin
Nominator
Linda Bolin Tester
Veteran Information
Military Branch:
Army 39th Infantry
Town from time of service:
Altavista
Highest rank:
Lieutenant
Years in service:
3
Overseas deployments
Vietnam
Tribute
On March 29, 1942, Lt. Bolin and his company attacked El Guettar. Lost two platoons. March 30, marched from 2 p.m. to midnight, nearly froze, no coat or blanket.
April 1, attacked hill, support, suicide mission, caught between fire of two machine guns at 6:15. Got away by smoke of enemy mortals. Wounded. Reached aid station at 11:30.
Nearly whole company wiped out. All officers wounded. Shipped to O’Riley General Hospital for surgery.
Here met his future bride, Lt. Cleo Bland. She was his nurse for his entire stay at hospital. Received purple heart.
Jay Westcott/The News & Advance
George Rogers
George Rogers
Nominator
Jamie Christie
Veteran Information
Military Branch:
Army
Town from time of service:
Highest rank:
Years in service:
1941-45
Overseas deployments
Phillipines
Tribute
One of the last living survivors of the Bataan Death March in the Philippines. He will be 100 years old next April and he’s living with his daughter in Lynchburg.
Former executive with Imperial Reading and former CFO with Liberty University.
Jay Westcott/The News & Advance
Donald Vance Pafford
Donald Vance Pafford
Nominator
Patricia L. Pafford
Veteran Information
Military Branch:
U.S. Army Signal Corps
Town from time of service:
Amherst
Highest rank:
Lieutenant Colonel
Years in service:
21
Overseas deployments
Tribute
My husband is a 100 percent-rated disabled veteran who served his country in both the Korean War and the Vietnam War and retired in 1973 after serving 21 years.
He received a Congressional Nomination for an appointment to enter the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. in 1948 and, upon graduation in 1952, received a commission as Second Lieutenant to serve in the U.S. Army Signal Corps.
He was especially honored to serve in the White House as President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s Communications Officer whose duty it was to travel with the President carrying his secret communications codes during 1955-1958.
He was accompanied by his wife and three children on his many military assignments in the United States as well as Europe.
Mike Reeves
C. Michael Reeves
Nominator
Sue Reeves
Veteran's Service Information
Military Branch:
Navy
Town from time of service:
Lynchburg
Highest rank:
Commander
Years in service:
1966-1969 Active, 1970-2002 Reserve
Overseas deployments:
Mediterranean, Caribbean, Western Pacific, Vietnam
Tribute
Mike Reeves joined the Navy in January 1966 at age 19. At boot camp at Great Lakes, Ill, he played in the Recruit Training Command Band.
After graduating from the Fleet Sonar School, he reported to the guided-missile cruiser U.S.S. Belknap in November, 1966 and participated in numerous activities tracking submarines in the Atlantic and Mediterranean Sea.
In December 1966, the Belknap supported recovery operations after the Greek Ferry SS Heraklion sank in a storm with a loss of more than 200 lives. In 1967-68, Reeves received a commendation for his service aboard the Belknap, supporting air operations over Vietnam. Upon release from active duty as a Second Class Petty Officer in 1969, Reeves earned an engineering degree from the University of Kentucky and was commissioned as a reserve officer in the Navy Civil Engineer Corps in 1974. Completing numerous assignments in the Seabees and Public Works, he was promoted to Commander in 1989 and transferred to inactive status after 20 years of service.
He returned to active duty in 1997 to support the Boy Scout National Jamboree, and again in 1999 to help with issues involving political contention for the island of Vieques, Puerto Rico. Reeves' awards include the Navy Good Conduct, National Defense, Vietnam Service, Navy "E", and Military Outstanding Volunteer medals, plus Rifle and Pistol Expert.
He retired from the Navy in 2002, just over 36 years from first donning the uniform.
He continues to serve as bugler and trumpeter for ceremonies and funerals.
Nelson Pendleton
Nelson Pendleton
Nominator
Torie Pendleton
Veteran's Information
Military Branch:
Air Force
Town from time of service:
Thaxton
Highest rank:
Master SGT
Years in service:
22 yrs
Overseas deployments:
3 overseas assignments and 6 deployments in support of 3 campaigns
Tribute
Retired Master Sergeant Pendleton served his country for 22 yrs without regard and/or thought for his own well-being. He went when he was called and always gave 100 percent to his country and the troops around him.
Through three overseas duty assignments and six combat deployments, he received high honors and praise from all who worked with and for him. Nelson has not only always been an outstanding Airman, he has always been a faithful loving husband and father.
Working to balance his desire to serve with his need to be there for his family has not always been easy, but his selfless commitment to always making sure his family’s needs are met is an admirable quality. We love and respect Nelson Pendleton greatly and want him to know that his service to our country and us was not in vain!
Love, Torie and the kids
Alfred H. Elliott
Alfred H. Elliott III
Nominator
Carolyn Brown
Veteran's Service Information
Military Branch:
Army
Town from time of service:
Bowie, Maryland
Highest rank:
Colonel
Years in service:
30
Overseas deployments:
Vietnam, Germany
Tribute
He made the Army his career and served in various command and staff positions.
He had a distinguished career. Colonel (Retired) Alfred H. Elliott, III, is a native of Lynchburg and a 1965 graduate from Dunbar High School.
He attended Lafayette College and received a BA in Government and Law in 1969.
Col. Elliott served in various command and staff positions. He served 18 months in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot and Aide-de-Camp.
From 1972 to 1977, he served in Germany patrolling the Federal Republic of Germany and the Czechoslovakian borders.
Returning stateside in 1977, he was assigned to the Army Aviation Training Center as a flight instructor and operations officer.
He returned to Germany in 1985 and served as the Plans and Operations Division Chief, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, United States Army Europe and Deputy Commander, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade.
From 1992 to 1996, he was assigned to the Army Intelligence Center and served as the Director for Combat Developments; Chief, Battle Lab; Intelligence School Chief of Staff, and Garrison Commander.
His final assignment was as Division Chief, Intelligence Fore Development, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Headquarters, Department of the Army. He retired after 30 years in 1999.
In 2004, Col. Elliott was inducted into the Army Intelligence Hall of Fame.
In 2012, he was appointed by the Secretary of the Army, to the position of Honorary Colonel of the Military Intelligence Corps. He relinquished this position in 2018 and was designated a Distinguished Member of the Military Intelligence Corps.
Col. Elliott is married to the former Margot Beverley of Lynchburg.
Dan Coffman
Dan Coffman
Nominator
Steve Bozeman
Veteran's Information
Military Branch:
Navy
Town from time at service:
Rustburg
Highest rank:
E-5 2nd. Class Petty Officer
Years in service:
2 Years active, 12 years reserves
Overseas deployments:
USS Vogelgesang DD862, USS Spartanburg County LST 1192, USS Henley DD 762, USS Springfield CLG 7Little Creek Amphib Base.
Made a Med cruise,South America cruise , and a North Atlantic cruise. While on the Vogelgesang in the Med, we took part in the 7 days war off the coast of Israel.
Tribute
Dan is one of many of the veterans who attend the weekly Monument Terrace Troops rally.
He raised his right hand and swore an oath to defend the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Duty, Honor, Country are not just words, Dan lived it and served in the Navy proudly.
Walker, Jerry
Jerry Walker
Nominator
Steve Bozeman
Veteran's Information
Military Branch:
Air Force
Town from time of service:
Madison Heights
Highest rank:
Sergeant E-5
Years in service:
1964 - 1968
Overseas deployments:
I joined the USAF in July 1964. After basic training I was sent to the Bedford Air Force Station as a Air Policeman (name changed to Security Police in 1967) up on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
While there I was sent to Charleston Air Force Base, Charleston, South Carolina, for temporary duty. After returning to Bedford, I received orders for Vietnam. However, before going, I was sent back to Lackland AFB in Texas for training.
When I arrived in Vietnam, I volunteered for the night shift guarding the perimeter of the base.
After leaving Vietnam I was sent to Bedford, Ma. to LG Hanscom AFB until I left the Air Force I received the National Defense, Vietnam Service, Republic of Vietnam Gallery cross, Vietnam Campaign, presidential unit citation And the Air Force accommodation Metal.
Tribute
Jerry deserves recognition to his military service, especially service as Air Policeman in Vietnam.
Also, Jerry was one of the early supporters of the weekly vigil at Monument Terrace Supporting our Troops in harms way. Duty, Honor, Country and Jerry lived those words and still do.
Roberts
Arthur Roberts
Nominator's Information
Name: Steve Bozeman
Veteran's Service Information
Military Branch:
Air Force
Town from time of service:
Lynchburg
Highest rank:
Captain
Years in service:
1961 - 1967
Overseas deployments:
Pilot training at Moody AFB, Ga. F-100 Fighter Weapons training Luke AFB, Az. 1962. Active Combat Ready Squadron 1963-1966, RAF Lakenheath, U.K. Forward Aircraft Controller training Eglin, AFB, Fl. 1966. Combat duty Vietnam 1966-67. Awarded Silver Star, Distinguish Flying Cross, two Bronze Stars, 13 Air Medals, several Vietnamese Combat awards.
Tribute
Buddy is truly an American hero who served proudly in Vietnam and was highly decorated for his combat service.
As a Forward Air Controller flying the O1E "Bird Dog", he was very close to the combat action on the ground as he coordinated air strikes on the ground and saved many lives of the infantrymen fighting on the ground.
He flew many dangerous flights helping the infantry on the ground and exposing himself to intense automatic weapons fire.
Buddy has been at Monument Terrace for over five years showing his patriotic pride as a true American who served bravely in Vietnam and joining his fellow veterans every Friday for the camaraderie and brotherhood they all share.
Duty, Honor, Country is deep in his heart that will always beat knowing he did his part to serve his country.
Warren Burford
Warren Clifton Burford
Nominator
Theresa Bryant
Veteran's Information
Military Branch:
Army
Town from time at service:
Lynchburg, VA
Highest rank:
Staff Sergeant
Years in service:
3 years
Overseas deployments:
World War II - European Theater of Operations
Tribute
I would like to honor my father, Staff Sgt. Warren C. Burford, born in Lynchburg, VA on June 30, 1922.
Dad sailed to Europe on the Queen Mary and was sent to the Luxembourg-German frontier, as part of the 9th Armored Division, 52nd Armored Infantry Battalion, Company B.
On Dec. 16, 1944, he described the following, "Hillside a blazing inferno, Sherman tanks dropping shells too close for comfort. Two machine gun crews destroyed in the hills. Saw German tanks moving about in the Ardennes woods, balls of fire coming out of their guns. Headed for a road junction at a place called St. Vith – told to hold at all cost, dug in facing enemy." This would come to be known as The Battle of the Bulge.
A few days later Dad described, "Behind enemy lines deep in enemy territory. Twelve of us on patrol, caught in an ambush and captured by Germans." Dad missed the Malmedy Massacre by a mere 30 minutes.
He was marched in deep snow and locked in boxcars, held in three Prisoner-of-War camps in Germany, nearly starving and freezing to death along with many comrades until liberated on April 17, 1945.
Dad received the Purple Heart and Prisoner-of-War Medal. Upon returning to Lynchburg he married a nurse, Wyllis Nicely, had one daughter and two grandchildren, and worked for the Post Office for many years. He passed away in 1993 at the age of 70.
He will always be my hero.
-Theresa Burford Bryant
McClure, Richard
Richard McClure
Nominator's Information
Steve Bozeman
Veteran's Service Information
Military Branch:
Army
Town from time of service:
Amherst
Highest rank:
Staff Sergeant
Years in service:
22 1/2 years
Overseas deployments:
Basic and Advance Infantry Training 1968, 287th Fld Srv Co Ft Campbell Ky 1968-69, 74th RAC, Republic of Vietnam Feb 69 thru Oct 70. ETS 26 Oct 1970.
Reenlisted May 1985 in Virginia Army National Guard as a traditional soldier. Oct 15, 1985, accepted AGR position in the VaARNG Served in the 2/111 FA, 276th Engr Bn, and the 1710th Trans Co Retired on June 1 2004 I received 4 Army Commendation Medals, Army Achievement Medal, Good Conduct W/5 Stars, Vietnam Service Ribbon, and several Unit Citations
Tribute
Richard was one of millions that were sent to Vietnam and served honorably carrying out his duties to it's fullest.
He is one of the regular veterans who stands in front of the Doughboy at Monument Terrace to remind that we are still at war and need to continue to support our troops.
Duty, Honor, Country is the motto Richard lives by.
Spencer, Bob
Bob Spencer
Nominator
Steve Bozeman
Veteran's Information
Military Branch:
Army
Town from time at service:
Madison Heights
Highest rank:
E-4
Years in service:
1958 - 1960
Overseas deployments:
I earned the basic parachutist badge while serving 3 years in the 1st battle group, 504th Airborne Infantry Regiment which was a part of the 82nd Airborne Division. In 1958 the 504th was sent to Mainz, Germany along with the 505th where I served until 1960.
Tribute
Bob is a hard charging "Airborne Soldier" who is proud of his military service.
He is one of the first veterans to stand at Monument Terrace back in 2001 and has been there every since on Fridays to Support our Troops.
This Airborne Soldiers know what Duty, Honor, Country is and has served his community as a civilian in many roles as a first responder when he was discharged.
Bob is the "Real Deal."
Joe Jacobs
Joe Jacobs
Nominator
Steve Bozeman
Veteran's Information
Military Branch:
Navy
Town from time at service:
Amherst
Highest rank:
E-7 Navy Petty Officer "Chief"
Years in service:
38 years, 2 months and 10 days
Overseas deployments:
2 years Active duty aboard U.S.S. Turner DDR834, 19 years drilling reservist, and 17 years recruiting duty. Various Duty Stations recruiting - Oct. 81; NRD Richmond, Va., Mar 84, N&MCRC Roanoke, Va., APR 88, Naval Reserve Recruiting Command Det. V, Burtonsville, MD., May 93, Naval Reserve Recruiting Command, Orlando, Fl Det VII serving as Zone Supervisor of Zone 6 Knoxville, Tn. moving my office to Roanoke in 95 and realigning the zone picking up North Carolina stations retiring from service in April 99.
Awards: Meritorious Unit Commendation, Fourth Good Conduct Award, Fifth Naval Reserve Meritorious Service Medal, Second National Defense Medal, Fourth Naval Reserve Recruiting Ribbon, Second Armed Forces Reserve Medal. Various Letters of Commendation, Earned 18 Gold Wreaths for Recruiting Excellence.
Completed Various Courses in Leadership Training.
Tribute
Joe claims he is no hero or have I served in extraordinary places like those in combat. But, he has the greatest respect for individuals who have served in these places. At the time of Vietnam, Joe was serving in the Reserves. He went back on active duty at the age of 40 not expecting to complete 20 years of active duty but after 17 years as a recruiter finished the 20 years and with my previous active duty and 18 years as a reservist ended up with 38 years of total service. Joe is proud to have served and more proud of the people he had the privilege to serve with and influenced with a little leadership and encouragement. He is one of the regular veterans at Monument Terrace and the words "Duty, Honor, Country" is something he stood up for in the military and now as a "veteran."
Harold Kramer
Harold F. Kramer
Nominator
Sue Hahn
Veteran's Information
Military Branch:
Navy
Town from time of service:
Lynchburg
Highest rank:
E-7 Chief Petty Officer
Years in service:
20
Overseas deployments:
WWII, Pacific Theater, Korea, Cuba.
Tribute
This year, Harold Kramer will become 98 years old. But he looks much younger and is very fit. He has a ready smile and is a good example of an upstanding family man who loves his country.
He spent 20 years of very active duty with the U.S. Navy from 1940-1960. He is proud of his service and remembers it well. Some people have been astonished to hear that he was on two ships which were sunk from under him! The first was the U.S.S. Lexington at the Battle of Coral Sea in 1942. The other was the U.S.S. Block Island two years later.
After World War II and the Korean Campaign and an around-the-world cruise, Harold retired to Lynchburg with his wife, Dorothy, and their six children.
Harold went to work for Virginia Baptist Hospital, applying his years as a Navy commissary man. There he became Food Service Manager for patients as well as the visitors’ hospital cafeteria.
Some Lynchburg people recall the food was so good that they ate at the cafeteria even when they had no one to visit!
Harold retired again after 20 more years. He and Dorothy enjoyed many years together with their growing family and church and bowling friends. After her passing away, he eventually became able to deal with the loss by volunteering at Jamerson YMCA Rehab Center and returning to his lifelong fitness program.
Harold Kramer served on the U.S.S. Lexington CV-2. It was sunk on May 8, 1942 during the Battle of the Coral Sea. He also served aboard the U.S.S. Block Island CVE-21, which was sunk on May 29, 1944 off the Canary Islands after being hit by three submarine torpedoes.
She was the only American carrier to be sunk in the Atlantic during the war.
He served aboard the U.S.S. Dortch DD-670 when the ship operated off Korea from April until October 1953, and then completed a round-the-world cruise before leaving the ship in December.
From there, he served two years of shore duty at Naval Air Station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, from 1954 to 1956.
Samual Mosley
Samuel Mosley
Nominator
Phyllistine Mosley
Veteran
Military Branch:
Army
Town from time at service:
Farmville Va
Highest rank:
1st Lt.
Years in service:
1951-1953
Overseas deployments:
Korea
Tribute
Lt. Samuel Mosley, Korean Veteran attended A&T College (ROTC). Mosley was drafted into the Army at Fort Dix, New Jersey for basic training which he calls his personal Pearl Harbor Day-Dec.7,1950.
Mosley attended Officer Candidate School at Fort Jackson, SC. 2nd Lt. Mosley then attended the U.S. Army Airborne School, Fort Benning, Ga.
At Fort Jackson, Mosley was a training Cadre for recruits. Mosley was sent to Korea in the fall of 1952 and became a Platoon leader of the E Company 2nd Battalion 7th Division 31st Infantry.
Mosley Battalion was tasked with forming the main line resistance, then had to seize control of Hill 598 and hold that position amid a barrage of grenades. Mosley moved his men into position to lay down cover fire, and he worked his way around and into the enemy trenches. He was wounded three times. His heroism earned him a Silver Star and Purple Heart.
Mosley advanced to rank of 1st Lt. Commanding Officer Fox Company 31st Infantry 7th Division and was responsible for four platoons.
Mosley other Metals and Honors are Combat Infantry Badge, Korean Service Metal, Army Overseas Service Metal, National Defense Service Metal, United Nations Service Metal and 50th Anniversary of the Korean War Commemoration Metal.
Mosley returned home and spent 50 years as a self-employed trucker and he is enjoying retirement.
Maurice Millner
Maurice Millner
Nominator
Otto Davis
Veteran
Military Branch:
Army
Town from time of service:
Rustburg
Highest rank:
PFC
Years in service:
8 years
Overseas deployments:
Alaska was overseas in the 50's
Tribute
Maurice Jefferson Millner served 8 years in service.
In 1953, Maurice joined the American Legion Post 16. He has done so much for the vets in all those years. He missed taking family outings and vacations, because the Legion really was important to him.
Over the years he has put on more than 4,000 military funerals for the vets. He has taken vets up to the military hospital in Salem to be checked.
He has a wonderful hear and has loved every minute of serving his country and the brave men and women who have served also.
God bless America!
Sparrow, Onie
Onie Sparrow
Nominator
Name: Sharon Jones
Veteran's Service Information
Military Branch:
Air Force
Town from time of service:
Madison Heights
Highest rank:
Col
Years in service:
4 yrs
Overseas deployments:
North Africa, Casablanca, Axis nation Italy & on a ship to Panama Canal heading to the Pacific.
Tribute
Onie Sparrow received his draft notice from the U.S. Army in 1942.
Sparrow left Amherst for basic training in Tampa, Florida, where he was assigned to the 38th Engineer Company, attached to the 12th Air Force. The 12th Air Force, at the time a branch of the Army, was engaged in North Africa under Operation Torch, and Sparrow found himself in Casablanca. Approaching the North African coast, ships full of troops were ushered to shore by a circle of battleships and submarine chasers, he recalled in an interview with the New Era Progress in 2014.
After Casablanca, he was shipped to Italy. At the time black and white troops were segregated, and relations between the two races were strained. In Italy, the Tuskegee Airmen, an experimental group of black aviators, were flying overhead.
“They gave us a hard way to go overseas, but those black boys showed them different,” he said, speaking of the Tuskegee Airmen.
Sparrow was on a ship in the Panama Canal awaiting orders to head to the Pacific when the atomic bombs were dropped over Japan. The ship returned to the United States, and Sparrow continued to serve in the Army until 1946. In 1948, President Harry Truman signed an executive order declaring “equality of treatment and opportunity” for all races in the armed forces, but the armed forces would not be fully integrated until the Korean War.
Seamster, Larry
Larry Seamster
Nominator
Name: Debbie Doss
Veteran's Service Information
Military Branch:
U.S. Navy
Town from time of service:
Chase City, Va.
Highest rank:
E3 Fireman
Years in service:
1969 - 1971
Tribute
Larry is a very special brother. His family appreciates his service very much. We love you more than words can express.
G.W. Services Tin Roof Painting Make your old metal roofs look new again Interior & Exterior Painting. Shingle Roofs & Vinyl Siding - All Types of Repairs. 1-434-270-6239 ~ Greg Walton **MOST CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.