This October, a homicide survivor support group is coming to Appomattox County as part of a statewide partnership between the Virginia Victim Assistance Network and local victim/witness programs.
Hoping to serve an overlooked population throughout the state, the support groups help to identify healthy, effective coping techniques and skills to mitigate the feelings of fear, pain and loss that plague the family members and friends left behind.
Mary Anne Freshwater, victim/witness coordinator for Appomattox County, called homicide survivors the “lost demographic of victims.”
Though they are served during the criminal justice process, once the dust settles, they often lose their network of support, she said.
“When the case is closed, when the person is convicted and goes to jail, they are still left without their loved one. They have to figure out how to move forward,” Freshwater said. “Homicide, we all know, is just the most egregious thing. That you’ve lost your loved one in a violent way, you can’t even imagine, unless you’ve lived it, what it’s like.”
Hosted in Appomattox County, the new support group will serve Appomattox, Amherst, Campbell, Buckingham and Charlotte counties, and the city of Lynchburg.
VVAN, a nonprofit organization that has provided assistance for crime victims and advocates for more than 35 years, has received about $50,000 in federal grant funding from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services to implement the groups around the state.
Since April, the collaboration between VVAN and local victim/witness programs has rolled out 18 homicide survivor support groups in Virginia — including two Spanish speaking groups, three teen groups and thirteen English speaking adult groups.
David Lewis, a child, adult and family therapist based in Crozet, has been facilitating the Albemarle/Charlottesville adult group since June.
Though they started meeting once per month, all the participants wanted to meet more often. Due to popular request, they now meet twice per month.
“There’s been nothing else like it for them,” Lewis said. “They’d like to meet every week if I could manage it.”
Lewis called the experience powerful and humbling, and stressed the importance of the group finding a community within each other.
“They have all been extremely grateful to find other people that understand and have compassion for what they’re going through,” Lewis said. “We don’t just tell them to move on. For a lot of them, they are facing a lack of closure, and for some a lack of justice.”
Lewis said an average of five people come to each meeting, with a rotating group of about 10. The only barrier, he said, is logistics, and some people drive as far as two hours to attend the group.
“It’s definitely needed. Based on what participants tell me, some of them have been struggling with the death and the murder of loved ones for 25 to 30 years and have not found any support. Most of them have gotten short-term support through the victim/witness office or commonwealth attorney’s office, but that only lasts so long,” Lewis said.
“These people really need a space and some support. Unfortunately, there has been a lot of murders and violence in our community. That pain doesn’t go away overnight.”
The support groups are basing their format off of the work of Connie Saindon, a licensed marriage and family therapist, founder of the Survivors of Violent Loss Program and author of two books written to help homicide survivors — “Murder Survivor’s Handbook” and “The Journey: Learning to Live with Violent Death.”
After her sister was murdered in 1961, Saindon said she could find little to no support for what she calls the “co-victims” of homicides.
“There weren’t any services back then,” Saindon said. “It was a dormant issue.”
Saindon said most traditional ways of dealing with grief do not aid homicide survivors — those who have the complications of a horrific murder and the justice system to bear alongside the death itself. Since the 1990s, Saindon has worked to provide resources and training to address what she calls an “underserved population.”
Saindon’s method of care focuses on the “restorative retelling model.” While homicide survivors often are forced to tell their story again and again, her work seeks to guide them away from debilitating retellings, and into a method that hopes to “restore and counterbalance” the horrific narrative of their loved one’s death.
Working with Dina Blythe, VVAN’s homicide support group coordinator, and offering training to many of the group facilitators, Saindon said she is excited to see the support groups spreading across Virginia.
While this style of support exists in pockets around the country, she said this work in Virginia was the first time she’s seen specific support spreading through an entire state.
Freshwater, and other local victim/witness coordinators, will look to connect their clients to the support groups, make referrals and help coordinate the groups.
Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.