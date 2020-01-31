It is a house like any other in the neighborhood.
According to Zakiyah Pannell, that is the entire point.
In a small one-story home in the heart of Altavista, the newly opened DeHeavenly Home is set apart only by the banner that stretches across the iron rails of the front porch.
Pannell, a licensed practical nurse, worked for years at a large long-term care facility in Lynchburg. With 180 beds and 15 patients to each caretaker, she said she saw a need for something more personal.
"You get care, and you get good care; however you don’t get that one on one," Pannell said. "Just because they go into a long-term care facility, it does not mean that their life has ended. And I think, sometimes, they feel that way.”
As a private pay residential care facility, the home is equipped to hold three residents, ensuring individualized care and a "homey" feel, said Pannell.
Pannell has found the support of others in the community, including her mother-in-law Latisha Pannell, whose middle name inspired The DeHeavenly Home's name.
"She has been doing this kind of work since she was 16 years old," Latisha Pannell said. "She cares about people ... she is willing to make a place where [patients] would be safe and comfortable and loved."
Zakiyah Pannell, now 30, has been a LPN since 2012. She was already a certified nursing assistant in 2011 when her brother died of liver failure at 26 years old, inspiring her to take the next step.
"I wanted to do more for him," Pannell said. "I knew how to change him, clean him up, but I didn't know about medicines. That was the drive for me to do what I needed to do to become a nurse."
Two bedrooms branch off the living room of The DeHeavenly Home, attached to a dining room and kitchen. Pannell points out the private landline and television, fully equipped with cable television and internet access. There is a patio and backyard, and charcoal-gray walls and modern decor are a far cry from the sterile, bland appearance that some associated with assisted living facilities.
Residents can build their own schedules around 24-hour care, Pannell said. From the meals they eat, to the activities they do and time they get out of bed, everything is determined on an individual basis.
Pannell opened the facility in mid-January and does not yet have any patients. However, she said there is a need in the Altavista community for residential care, and they have faith that once the word gets out, they can fill the beds.
Denise Scruggs, director of the Beard Center on Aging at the University of Lynchburg, agreed that residential care facilities are a necessity in the Lynchburg area.
With more than 20 years of experience working with older adults in a variety of adult care facilities, as well as her current position as an adjunct professor at the University of Lynchburg, Scruggs stressed the need for alternative care for adults who can no longer sustain themselves at home.
The more the better, she said, particularly as waiting lists are long at existing facilities, and each one is tailored to suit different communities and needs.
"Every community has its own identity and its own ambiance," Scruggs said. "By having options, it gives more choice and helps us better meet those needs. We are able to fit the personality as well as the level of care."
Small facilities are rare, Scruggs said, and give residents one-on-one care that allows them to create closer relationships with staff and other patients.
In small communities such as Altavista, the care being provided is often coming from familiar faces, from those in a community you have grown up in your entire life.
In the U.S., over 10,000 baby boomers turn 65 every day, a trend that will continue through 2030. Expanded care is more crucial than ever, Scruggs said, particularly in rural towns where young people are moving out and leaving older people behind.
"We don't have the resources that we need to age well in our rural communities, especially those with no support systems or family," Scruggs said. "Smaller-scale residential care [facilities] are part of the solution."
She called opening The DeHeavenly Home her "calling." She remembered visiting her grandfather in a large residential facility when she was in high school. While there, they found a ulcer on his body that he did not have when he left home. Though not all facilities are like that, she said, with a smaller facility there are more opportunities to see any issues that may arise, and develop meaningful personal relationships.
"I would like to sit down and listen to their story," Pannell said. "Because everybody's got a story, and you would be amazed of what these elderly [people] did in their day-to-day, what their lives were."
Located on Eighth Street in the middle of town, her husband and brother-in-law renovated the one-story house, creating an environment that feels, she said, just like home.
She said she can provide care for "all needs," from hospice and long-term care, to short-term care and respite.
"They deserve the best care. They have done their due diligence for the community," Pannell said, stressing, again, the stories of those elderly who worked in the community, who fought in wars and worked hard all their lives. "This should be retirement for them, not a stressor."
